Beyond the Lab: Cell & Gene Therapy

Shares 2 Share this post

The launch of our new series, “Beyond the Lab,” promises to deliver high-level insights commissioned exclusively by Drug Target Review magazine. Our inaugural report is a groundbreaking exploration of the remarkable advancements in cell and gene therapy that are revolutionising the field of drug discovery.

Dear Readers,

I am thrilled to announce the launch of our new series, “Beyond the Lab,” which promises to deliver high-level insights commissioned exclusively by Drug Target Review magazine. Our inaugural report is a groundbreaking exploration of the remarkable advancements in cell and gene therapy that are revolutionising the field of drug discovery.

The report provides an all-encompassing overview of the most recent breakthroughs in cell and gene therapy, covering critical subjects such as CAR T cells, gene editing, stem cell therapy, gene therapies, and immunotherapy. By reading this report, you will gain an extensive insight into the current state of this cutting-edge field.

Expert Insights

We are honoured to have collaborated with renowned experts in the field of cell and gene therapy, who have generously shared their invaluable insights. Our contributors include esteemed professionals such as:

Devon Shedlock, Chief Scientific Officer of Cell Therapy at Poseida

Chief Scientific Officer of Cell Therapy at Poseida Dr Frank Neumann , Senior Vice President & Global Head of Clinical Development at Kite Pharma

, Senior Vice President & Global Head of Clinical Development at Kite Pharma Dr Jim Ross , Chief Technology Officer and co-founder of Axion Biosystems

, Chief Technology Officer and co-founder of Axion Biosystems Professor Christian Brechot , Chair of the Scientific Advisory Board for TheraVectys

, Chair of the Scientific Advisory Board for TheraVectys Dr David Walter , Group Leader at Cancer Research Horizons and CRUK lead of the Functional Genomics Centre

, Group Leader at Cancer Research Horizons and CRUK lead of the Functional Genomics Centre Dr Douglas Ross-Thrieplands , Director of the Functional Genomics Centre with prior experience at AstraZeneca

, Director of the Functional Genomics Centre with prior experience at AstraZeneca Dr Terri Gaskell , Chief Technology Officer of Rinri Therapeutics

, Chief Technology Officer of Rinri Therapeutics Dr Ronald G Crystal , Professor and Chairman of the Department of Genetic Medicine at Weill Medical College of Cornell University

, Professor and Chairman of the Department of Genetic Medicine at Weill Medical College of Cornell University Stylianos Michalakis , Professor for Ocular Gene Therapy at the University Eye Hospital of the Ludwig Maximilian University (LMU) Munich;

, Professor for Ocular Gene Therapy at the University Eye Hospital of the Ludwig Maximilian University (LMU) Munich; Dr. Pushpanathan Muthuirulan, a research associate at Harvard University studying developmental processes.

Emerging Trends and Technologies

The report highlights the latest emerging trends and technologies in cell and gene therapy. It delves into topics such as allogeneic CAR T-cell therapy, bioelectronic assays for monitoring cell therapies, next-generation CRISPR technologies, stem cell-based therapies for hearing loss and blindness, novel vectors for gene therapy, and advancements in immuno-oncology. By staying up to date with these developments, readers will be able to anticipate future advancements and understand their potential impact.

Disease-Specific Applications

Each chapter of the report focuses on specific therapeutic areas, such as cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, HIV infection, and immunotherapy. This targeted approach provides readers interested diseases or applications with tailored information and insights that align with their specific interests. By exploring the latest advancements and potential treatment approaches for their areas of interest, readers can deepen their understanding of disease-specific applications.

This report offers an unparalleled opportunity to explore the forefront of drug discovery and gain valuable insights from industry leaders and experts. Please click download to access this FREE resource.

We are committed to providing you with the highest quality content, and we believe that “Beyond the Lab” will deliver a different perspective on the topics covered.

Thank you for your continued support, and we look forward to embarking on this exciting journey together.

Sincerely,

Taylor Mixides

Editor

Drug Target Review