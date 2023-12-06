Recommended

Beyond the lab: cancer research

Our inaugural report is an exploration of the remarkable advancements in cancer research and the field of drug discovery.

Dear readers,

Welcome to this report on cancer research, where we explore the latest breakthroughs in cancer research. In three comprehensive chapters, we explore recent developments that promise to reshape the landscape of cancer treatment.

Expert insights 

  • Patrick Kendall, Artelo Biosciences through his consulting company, KendallPharma ltd
  • Dr Benjamin Neuditschko, Postdoc at IMC University of Applied Sciences Krems’ Institute Krems Bioanalytics
  • Dr Andy Souers, Research Fellow on the Oncology Discovery Research team at AbbVie
  • Dr Veysel Kayser, Associate Professor in the University of Sydney School of Pharmacy
  • Dr Brian Shy, Clinical Instructor in UCSF Department of Laboratory Medicine
  • Dr Raymond Winquist, Head of Oncology at Alkermes’ Oncology 

From mechanistic approaches for cancer anorexia-cachexia syndrome to ovarian cancer research, and a glimpse into promising chemotherapy-free treatments, Chapter 1 sets the stage. Chapter 2 explores immuno-oncology, emphasising the significance of robust T cells, the potential of cytokines IL-12 and IL-18, and the innovative use of CAR T-cell methods against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Shifting focus to cancer vaccines in Chapter 3, we look at the power of ‘rational vaccinology,’ showcasing a modified tuberculosis vaccine with potential applications in bladder cancer treatment. Join us as we navigate the forefront of cancer research, offering first hand insights into transformative breakthroughs.

We are committed to providing you with the highest quality content, and we believe that this report will deliver a different perspective on the topics covered.

Thank you for your continued support.

Sincerely,

Taylor Mixides

Editor

Drug Target Review