Beyond the lab: cancer research

From mechanistic approaches for cancer anorexia-cachexia syndrome to ovarian cancer research, and a glimpse into promising chemotherapy-free treatments, Chapter 1 sets the stage. Chapter 2 explores immuno-oncology, emphasising the significance of robust T cells, the potential of cytokines IL-12 and IL-18, and the innovative use of CAR T-cell methods against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Shifting focus to cancer vaccines in Chapter 3, we look at the power of ‘rational vaccinology,’ showcasing a modified tuberculosis vaccine with potential applications in bladder cancer treatment. Join us as we navigate the forefront of cancer research, offering first hand insights into transformative breakthroughs.

We are committed to providing you with the highest quality content, and we believe that this report will deliver a different perspective on the topics covered.

Thank you for your continued support.

Sincerely,

Taylor Mixides

Editor

Drug Target Review