Beyond the lab: cancer research
6 December 2023
Our inaugural report is an exploration of the remarkable advancements in cancer research and the field of drug discovery.
Dear readers,
Welcome to this report on cancer research, where we explore the latest breakthroughs in cancer research. In three comprehensive chapters, we explore recent developments that promise to reshape the landscape of cancer treatment.
Expert insights
- Patrick Kendall, Artelo Biosciences through his consulting company, KendallPharma ltd
- Dr Benjamin Neuditschko, Postdoc at IMC University of Applied Sciences Krems’ Institute Krems Bioanalytics
- Dr Andy Souers, Research Fellow on the Oncology Discovery Research team at AbbVie
- Dr Veysel Kayser, Associate Professor in the University of Sydney School of Pharmacy
- Dr Brian Shy, Clinical Instructor in UCSF Department of Laboratory Medicine
- Dr Raymond Winquist, Head of Oncology at Alkermes’ Oncology