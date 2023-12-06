Beyond the lab: RNA
6 December 2023
Our inaugural report is an exploration of the remarkable advancements in RNA and the field of drug discovery.
Dear readers,
RNA, or ribonucleic acid, plays a pivotal role in the intricate dance of cellular processes. This report invites you to explore the latest breakthroughs in RNA-centric fields, from innovative proteolipid platforms with transformative potential in DNA-based vaccines, as presented by Dr John Lewis, to the remarkable journey of Sam Hasson in drug discovery, emphasising the challenges and opportunities in RNA-centric drug development.
Expert insights
- Dr John Lewis, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Entos Pharmaceuticals
- Sam Hasson, Senior Director at Rgenta Therapeutics
- Dr Roger Dmochowski, Professor of Urology and Associate Surgeon in Chief for Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Dr Jim Burns, CEO of Locanabio
- Sahm Nasseri, CTO at Generate Biomedicines
Join us as we explore regenerative therapies, groundbreaking platforms addressing genetic diseases, and the exciting potential of RNA-based therapeutics, all contributing to an ever-evolving understanding of the profound impact RNA can have on advancing medical science.
We are committed to providing you with the highest quality content, and we believe that this report will deliver a different perspective on the topics covered.
Thank you for your continued support.
Sincerely,
Taylor Mixides
Editor
Drug Target Review