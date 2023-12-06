Beyond the lab: RNA

Shares 0 Share this post

Our inaugural report is an exploration of the remarkable advancements in RNA and the field of drug discovery.

Dear readers,

RNA, or ribonucleic acid, plays a pivotal role in the intricate dance of cellular processes. This report invites you to explore the latest breakthroughs in RNA-centric fields, from innovative proteolipid platforms with transformative potential in DNA-based vaccines, as presented by Dr John Lewis, to the remarkable journey of Sam Hasson in drug discovery, emphasising the challenges and opportunities in RNA-centric drug development.

Expert insights

Dr John Lewis, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Entos Pharmaceuticals

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Entos Pharmaceuticals Sam Hasson, Senior Director at Rgenta Therapeutics

Senior Director at Rgenta Therapeutics Dr Roger Dmochowski, Professor of Urology and Associate Surgeon in Chief for Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Professor of Urology and Associate Surgeon in Chief for Vanderbilt University Medical Center Dr Jim Burns, CEO of Locanabio

CEO of Locanabio Sahm Nasseri, CTO at Generate Biomedicines

Join us as we explore regenerative therapies, groundbreaking platforms addressing genetic diseases, and the exciting potential of RNA-based therapeutics, all contributing to an ever-evolving understanding of the profound impact RNA can have on advancing medical science.

We are committed to providing you with the highest quality content, and we believe that this report will deliver a different perspective on the topics covered.

Thank you for your continued support.

Sincerely,

Taylor Mixides

Editor

Drug Target Review