Beyond the lab: screening

Our inaugural report is an exploration of the remarkable advancements in screening and the field of drug discovery.

Today’s drug screening methods predominantly rely on one or two types of data, limiting their ability to replicate the intricate nature of disease biology. However, the advent of advanced screening techniques capable of processing numerous data sources simultaneously has unearthed novel hits that have eluded us throughout the history of medicine. In this report, we bring insight from esteemed professionals in the field, that highlights the possibility of overlooked breakthrough therapies and the transformative impact of innovative screening methods.

Expert insights

Dr Aaron Daugherty, Vice President of Discovery at Aria Pharmaceuticals

Vice President of Discovery at Aria Pharmaceuticals Dr Greg Neely, University of Sydney

University of Sydney Dr Tijmen Booij and Dr Christian Stirnimann, ETH Zurich

ETH Zurich Dr Denise Barrault, Director of Portfolio Management at Exscientia

Director of Portfolio Management at Exscientia Dr Giles Campion, EVP, Head of R&D and Chief Medical Officer of Silence Therapeutics

We explore the development of a bioluminescence resonance energy-transfer sensor capable of reporting changes in intracellular calcium concentrations during screening, exemplifying the fascinating intersection of biology and technology. We also relay the application of a high-throughput assay to screen for potential small molecule inhibitors of SARS-CoV-2 replication, underscoring the ongoing efforts to combat the global pandemic.

