How to select the optimal bispecific antibody format for therapeutic success

Posted: 18 August 2025

Discover the key scientific, strategic and manufacturing factors that could decide whether your bsAb succeeds in the clinic or stalls in development.

The promise of bispecific antibodies (bsAbs) is clear, but their path to clinical success is not.

Choosing the right bispecific antibody (bsAb) format – from BiTEs to IgG-like structures – is a critical decision that affects both development timelines and clinical success. This guide provides a practical framework to help drug developers align format selection with manufacturing requirements, pharmacokinetics and regulatory considerations.

Inside, you will find actionable insights on:

Aligning format with function – learn how to precisely match your molecule’s structure to its intended mechanism of action and desired biological profile

– learn how to precisely match your molecule’s structure to its intended mechanism of action and desired biological profile The manufacturability–efficacy trade-off – understand how protein stability, expression yields and therapeutic potency must be balanced to achieve a successful bsAb

– understand how protein stability, expression yields and therapeutic potency must be balanced to achieve a successful bsAb Strategic lessons from approved therapies – examine examples of bsAbs such as Blincyto, Hemlibra and Rybrevant, and see how their formats were selected to meet clinical and commercial goals

– examine examples of bsAbs such as Blincyto, Hemlibra and Rybrevant, and see how their formats were selected to meet clinical and commercial goals Mitigating risk early – discover how upfront format decisions can prevent costly re-engineering, regulatory delays and missed timelines in later-stage development.

Do not let a foundational format choice compromise years of research and investment. Explore the full article to gain insight into the science and strategy of bsAb development.

