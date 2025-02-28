Ginger-based compound targets inflammation in IBD

Researchers at the University of Toronto have made a significant discovery, identifying a compound within ginger that shows promise in treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The international team, led by Professor Henry Krause and Research Associate Jiabao Liu, found that furanodienone (FDN) interacts with a key nuclear receptor, offering a potential new treatment for IBD.

The team’s research, published in Nature Communications, focused on identifying ginger components that could bind to receptors associated with IBD. They observed a strong interaction between FDN and the pregnane X receptor (PXR). PXR is a nuclear receptor protein that plays a key role in regulating the expression of genes involved in drug metabolism and the detoxification process. This interaction is crucial, as FDN effectively reduces inflammation in the colon by activating PXR’s ability to suppress pro-inflammatory cytokines, the molecules that drive inflammation.

Targeting IBD with natural therapies

While FDN has been known for decades, its specific functions and targets within the body remained a mystery. This research has now shed light on its role in combating IBD. “We found that we could reduce inflammation in the colons of mice through oral injections of FDN,” explained Jiabao Liu. “Our discovery of FDN’s target nuclear receptor highlights the potential of complementary and integrative medicine for IBD treatment. We believe natural products may be able to regulate nuclear receptors with more precision than synthetic compounds, which could lead to alternative therapeutics that are cost-effective and widely accessible.”

IBD, a chronic condition causing significant discomfort and impacting quality of life, affects many individuals, often diagnosed before the age of 20. Current treatments focus on managing symptoms, as there is no cure. The discovery of FDN offers a potential for more targeted and effective therapies.

A safer, more targeted approach

One of the key advantages of FDN is its targeted effect on the colon, minimising potential side effects in other areas of the body. Furthermore, it has been shown to increase the production of tight junction proteins, aiding in the repair of damage to the gut lining caused by inflammation.

A natural product derived from ginger is a better option for treating IBD than current therapies because it does not suppress the immune system or affect liver function.

Professor Krause emphasised the potential of this natural compound compared to existing treatments. “A natural product derived from ginger is a better option for treating IBD than current therapies because it does not suppress the immune system or affect liver function, which can lead to major side effects. FDN can form the basis of a treatment that is more effective while also being safer and cheaper.”

The research also revealed that FDN, a relatively small molecule, binds to only a portion of the PXR binding pocket. This unique characteristic allows for another compound to bind simultaneously, enhancing the overall strength of the bond and amplifying its anti-inflammatory effects in a controlled manner. This nuanced interaction is vital as over-activation of PXR can lead to undesirable effects on drug metabolism and other signalling pathways. With IBD diagnoses on the rise, particularly in developed nations due to dietary shifts towards processed foods, this research offers a promising natural alternative. The study was supported by various funding bodies including the Canadian Institutes of Health Research and the National Natural Science Foundation of China, highlighting the collaborative nature of this international effort.

