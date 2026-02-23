Camel-derived peptides target multidrug bacteria

Researchers at Sultan Qaboos University have identified three antimicrobial peptides from dromedary camels that demonstrate potent activity against multidrug-resistant bacteria.

Antimicrobial resistance is quickly becoming a global health emergency, as existing drugs lose their effectiveness and the development pipeline for new antibiotics remains thin. In an effort to combat this, researchers at Sultan Qaboos University in Oman have identified three novel antimicrobial peptides derived from dromedary camels that show promise against multidrug-resistant bacteria, potentially leading to new treatments.

The findings detail a comprehensive investigation combining advanced computational screening with laboratory validation.

Harnessing camel immunity

Camels are renowned for their resilience in harsh environments, but their immune systems may also hold valuable lessons for human medicine. The research team focused on antimicrobial peptides (AMPs), small molecules that form part of the innate immune response and can rapidly destroy invading pathogens.

By analysing the camel genome using bioinformatics tools, the scientists identified three previously uncharacterised peptides. These were subsequently synthesised and tested in the laboratory against clinically significant multidrug-resistant strains, including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus and multidrug-resistant Escherichia coli.

The researchers conducted colony-forming assays, membrane permeability tests and electron microscopy to assess how effectively the peptides attacked bacterial cells. Two candidates, CdPG-3 and CdCATH, demonstrated particularly strong antibacterial activity across both Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria.

Potent activity with low toxicity

According to the study, CdPG-3 and CdCATH caused substantial membrane damage in bacterial cells, leading to leakage of cellular contents and cell death. Crucially, this effect was achieved without high toxicity to camel or human red blood cells at lower doses.

The authors note that camels’ robust innate immunity, including these cathelicidin-like AMPs, may explain their resistance to infections commonly seen in similar species.

The relatively low haemolytic activity observed in both camel and human cells further supports the safety profile of the peptides at therapeutic concentrations, an essential consideration in early-stage drug development.

A different approach to resistance

Traditional antibiotics work by targeting specific bacterial processes, such as cell wall synthesis or protein production. However, bacteria can develop resistance through genetic mutations that alter these targets. In contrast, AMPs exert their effects more broadly by disrupting bacterial membranes.

Because this mechanism does not rely on a single molecular target, it may reduce the likelihood of bacteria developing resistance. By physically compromising the structural integrity of microbial membranes, these peptides make adaptation more difficult for pathogens.

Looking ahead

While the results remain at an early experimental stage, the study highlights the therapeutic potential of naturally occurring defence molecules found in camels. Further research will aim to optimise the peptides for clinical use, including refining their stability, dosing and delivery.

The authors suggest that Oman’s substantial camel population could provide a valuable resource for continued investigation and development. As antimicrobial resistance continues to threaten modern medicine, innovative approaches like these may prove essential in safeguarding future treatments.