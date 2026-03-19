New target found to improve bladder cancer treatment

3 SHARES

Posted: 19 March 2026 | Drug Target Review |

Scientists have identified a key link between blood inflammation and immune suppression in bladder cancer, helping explain why some patients do not respond to immunotherapy.

Researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai have identified a previously unknown link between inflammation in the bloodstream and immune suppression within tumours. The discovery helps to explain why some bladder cancers fail to respond to immunotherapy, which could help in the development of more effective treatments.

Link between blood inflammation and tumour behaviour

Immunotherapy has changed care for many bladder cancer patients, but a proportion still do not benefit from the treatment.

In an effort to change this, researchers focused on markers of inflammation in the blood, particularly C-reactive protein (CRP) and interleukin-6 (IL-6).

In an effort to change this, researchers focused on markers of inflammation in the blood, particularly C-reactive protein (CRP) and interleukin-6 (IL-6). While high levels of these markers have long been associated with poorer outcomes, their direct connection to tumour activity had not been fully understood.

The team discovered that elevated CRP and IL-6 levels are linked to a specific group of immune cells within tumours known as SPP1+ macrophages. These cells interfere with the body’s ability to fight cancer by suppressing T cells, which are critical for attacking tumour cells.

When T cells are shut down in this way, immunotherapy drugs called immune checkpoint inhibitors become, less effective.

New insights into treatment resistance

“Immune checkpoint inhibitors have changed how we treat bladder cancer but many patients do not have long-lasting responses,” said Dr Nina Bhardwaj, MD, Director of Immunotherapy and Ward-Coleman Chair in Cancer Research at the Icahn School of Medicine. “We found that common blood markers like CRP and IL-6 are not just general signs of inflammation. They reflect a specific immune process inside the tumour that may block treatment.”

To reach these conclusions scientists analysed tumour samples using advanced genetic techniques. They created the largest single-cell atlas of bladder tumours to date and combined it with RNA sequencing data from multiple patient groups treated with immunotherapy.

Their analysis showed that tumours from patients with high IL-6 levels were more likely to contain the suppressive SPP1+ macrophages. Further investigation revealed that these cells inhibit T cells partly through IL-6-related signalling pathways.

In contrast, the researchers also identified another type of macrophage marked by CXCL9, which appears to activate T cells and is associated with stronger immune responses.

Implications for future treatments

“Our study shows that systemic inflammation can provide insight into what is happening inside tumours,” said Dr Diego Chowell, Assistant Professor of Artificial Intelligence and Human Health and Immunology and Immunotherapy at the Icahn School of Medicine. “Inflammatory signals in the blood reflect specific immune programs that suppress T cells and limit the effectiveness of immunotherapy.”

By connecting inflammation in the bloodstream with immune dysfunction in tumours, the findings point to potential new treatment strategies.

By connecting inflammation in the bloodstream with immune dysfunction in tumours, the findings point to potential new treatment strategies. Future therapies could aim to block or reprogramme harmful macrophages, which would restore immune activity and improve patient outcomes.

“For clinicians, these results suggest that commonly used blood tests may provide insight into what is happening inside a patient’s tumour before treatment begins,” said Dr Matthew Galsky, MD, Director of Genitourinary Medical Oncology and Deputy Director of the Mount Sinai Tisch Cancer Center. “This framework may help identify patients who are more likely to have resistance to immunotherapy and support testing new combination treatment strategies.”

Hope for patients and ongoing research

The research also supports ongoing clinical trials investigating drugs that target IL-6 signalling and related inflammatory pathways alongside immunotherapy.

For patients, the findings offer a clearer explanation of why some bladder cancers do not respond well to treatment. The team is now continuing to study SPP1+ macrophages to better understand how they suppress the immune system and how they might be targeted in future therapies.