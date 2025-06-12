How one carbon atom is changing drug development
Researchers at the University of Oklahoma have found a way to improve drugs by adding just one carbon atom. This simple change could speed up drug discovery and lower costs.
A team of researchers at the University of Oklahoma (OU) have introduced a new way to improve drug molecules by inserting a single carbon atom. The method is simple, safe and works at room temperature. It allows chemists to change a drug’s structure without damaging sensitive parts of the molecule.
The research, published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, could make drug discovery faster and cheaper. The project was led by Professor Indrajeet Sharma, whose team focused on nitrogen heterocycles – ring-shaped structures commonly found in many modern medicines.
“By selectively adding one carbon atom to these existing drug heterocycles in the later stages of development, we can change the molecule’s biological and pharmacological properties without changing its functionalities,” said Sharma. “This could open uncharted regions of chemical space in drug discovery.”
New chemistry for safer drug development
“The cost of many drugs depends on the number of steps involved in making them, and drug companies are interested in finding ways to reduce these steps. Adding a carbon atom in the late stages of development can make new drugs cheaper. It’s like renovating a building rather than building it from scratch,” Sharma explained.
“By making these drugs easier to produce at large scale, we could reduce the cost of healthcare for populations around the world.”
