Designing targeted assays for clinical success from the start

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Why do some targeted assays move smoothly from discovery to clinical practice while others stall? The answer often lies in the earliest design decisions, where choices about samples, platforms and data determine what is possible later.

Targeted assay development sits at the crossroads of discovery science and clinical implementation. It ascertains whether an early finding actually becomes a validated diagnostic or therapeutic tool. As the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries continue progressing with advancements in personalised medicine, the choices made early in assay design are increasingly shaping what happens later in the clinic.

From a downstream clinical perspective, where our focus is on turning molecular insights into something that truly benefits patients, one thing stands out: early decisions matter. When early-stage developers think ahead to the needs of later teams – those navigating the regulatory, scalability and real-world factors that shape adoption – they lay the groundwork for assays that don’t just work in theory but hold up in practice.

Understanding the discovery-to-clinic pipeline

The path from discovery to clinical application isn’t linear but follows a fluid continuum where feedback and change are constant. It spans the process from identifying disease-relevant targets to demonstrating that they can serve as reliable diagnostic or therapeutic markers. Yet despite all the advances that have been made, only a small portion of promising discoveries ultimately make it across that translational divide. Challenges with data integrity, sample quality and incomplete validation continue to slow progress – and often those issues start upstream.

The path from discovery to clinical application isn’t linear but follows a fluid continuum where feedback and change are constant.

If early-stage teams don’t have access to real-world samples or if they design assays only for clean, research-grade conditions, then downstream developers must rework or revalidate much of what’s already been done. Every handoff adds risk: delays, extra costs and potential reproducibility gaps.

Bridging that divide requires more than good technology – it takes effective communication and collaboration. When discovery and clinical teams are aligned early, assays can move faster through validation, find clearer regulatory paths and reach patients sooner.

Early-stage decisions that shape later success

Early-stage decisions in target and biomarker selection define the clinical questions an assay can realistically answer and how compelling its intended value will be. Choices around specimen type, technology platform and analytical performance requirements either align the assay with real-world workflows or lock in barriers that are costly to fix later. By the time the assay reaches validation, those early calls have largely determined whether it can scale beyond a promising prototype.

The first step in this process is to plan early for clinical sample access as it is commonly an initial barrier to commencing the development process.

The first step in this process is to plan early for clinical sample access as it is commonly an initial barrier to commencing the development process. Clinically meaningful assays must be tested against the biological diversity seen in real patients. The best approach is to consider samples from the outset: how they’ll be collected, characterised and stored. That means building relationships with biorepositories to ensure sample diversity and a strong ethical framework for data sharing.

The assay design must withstand not just today’s clinical questions, but the pace of tomorrow’s molecular discovery. It must remain relevant as new variants, targets and use cases emerge, without requiring a complete reinvention each time. Futureproofing is therefore critical to consider in early assay design where decisions about content, architecture and platforms either harden the assay against change or make it straightforward to adapt as science evolves. Given the speed at which genomics and proteomics are evolving, adaptability is non-negotiable.

Early-stage teams need strong sample tracking, standardised metadata and reproducible pipelines that connect easily with downstream systems.

The next consideration for an assay’s longevity is whether its technology platform can scale seamlessly into a clinical environment. When work begins on systems that are not designed for regulated, automated or high-throughput use, the assay must often be rebuilt later, adding to timelines and expenses. Selecting platforms that are compatible from the start – ones with clear, validated paths to clinical deployment – helps avoid this.

As AI and multiomics analytics become central to how assays are interpreted, data management has taken on new importance. Early-stage teams need strong sample tracking, standardised metadata and reproducible pipelines that connect easily with downstream systems. Getting this right early means later data analysis runs more smoothly and regulatory readiness is accelerated. Consistent, high-quality data is no longer just a technical detail; it’s the backbone of both scientific credibility and compliance.

Key technical priorities for seamless handover

Throughout early-stage development planning, there are key technical priorities that development teams must keep in mind to ensure their assay can survive real-world clinical use.

Scalability is another consideration, which goes far beyond just running more tests; it’s about making an assay work across different types of labs.

Sensitivity and specificity are two fundamental metrics for clinical success. High sensitivity ensures true positives are detected – crucial when dealing with rare variants – while high specificity guards against false positives that can erode confidence. Validating these parameters against real-world variability early on helps create assays that hold up in complex clinical environments.

Scalability is another consideration, which goes far beyond just running more tests; it’s about making an assay work across different types of labs. Some clinical labs process hundreds of samples daily, while others only a handful. Assays that can run efficiently and affordably at either scale – without losing precision or speed – are far more likely to be adopted. Technologies that balance throughput with flexibility make a significant difference, especially in distributed or point-of-care settings.

Even the most advanced assay won’t have much impact if it’s hard to use. Simplifying workflows by cutting down hands-on time, reagents needed or specialised personnel handling, lowers the barriers to adoption. When early design choices focus on ease of use and reproducibility, progressing assays from innovation to routine practice is far easier.

Emerging technologies redefining assay development

Emerging technologies are reshaping assay development, opening new pathways to discover, measure and interpret molecular insights that were previously inaccessible or impractical in routine clinical practice.

The rise of multiomics – the ability to weave together genomic, transcriptomic, proteomic and spatial data for a deeper understanding of biology – is marking a turning point in assay development. Proteomics stands out in this respect, opening the door to new classes of biomarkers that reach far beyond oncology. The fact that we can now read protein-level signals using sequencing-based tools is changing the way discoveries are made and validated.

AI and predictive technologies are also becoming genuine partners in assay development by helping predict outcomes, refine designs and reduce human error. Automation adds another layer of value, making processes faster, more consistent and more manageable to scale across diverse settings.

Regulators are increasingly focused not just on data accuracy, but also on how securely that data is managed. Today’s diagnostic tools produce huge volumes of data and rely on complex software for interpretation. Ensuring that software is secure and compliant with modern cybersecurity standards is now a must. Building those principles early makes approval easier and builds trust in the results themselves.

Shaping the future together

The programmes that succeed most consistently share a common trait: they plan with the end goal in mind. Teams that take time early on to define clinical purpose, sample strategy and data requirements usually experience smoother progress. The biggest pitfalls are overlooking data-sharing needs, underestimating the complexity of real-world samples or designing only for academic use without considering what’s needed in the clinic.

The handoff from discovery to clinical application is where the promise of targeted assays becomes real and where many projects stumble. That ‘handshake’ between early discovery and downstream development isn’t a one-time event; it’s an ongoing partnership that decides whether a breakthrough reaches patients.

The more we plan for the realities of clinic use – the challenging samples, the need to scale, the data standards and regulations that cannot be ignored – the better our chances of building something that lasts. When early-stage developers take that broader view, translation happens faster, results hold up under pressure and more patients benefit from the science we work so hard to advance. Real progress happens when we build together – researchers, developers and clinicians – side by side, from the very start.