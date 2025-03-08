Shattering the glass ceiling: empowering women and girls in STEM

Posted: 8 March 2025 | Dr Vasiliki E Kalodimou - Assistant Professor of Biology at the European University-Cyprus |

On International Women’s Day, Assistant Professor Vasiliki E Kalodimou calls for greater commitment to closing the gender gap in STEM. Highlighting the need for gender-neutral education, stronger female representation and actionable strategies to break the glass ceiling, Kalodimou wants women’s participation in innovation to become the norm, not the exception.

Notable imbalances exist across STEM subjects at the undergraduate level, with many female students enrolling in fields like psychology and subjects allied to medicine (eg, nursing), which often lead to lower-paid career paths. However, women remain dramatically underrepresented in core STEM fields, accounting for just 34 percent of the STEM workforce and being vastly outnumbered by men in most STEM majors. Gender bias in school continues to be a significant barrier to girls’ progress in STEM. From early childhood, teachers and parents often send both explicit and implicit messages that boys and men are ‘better’ at maths and science, despite a lack of scientific evidence to support this claim. Furthermore, women are often likely to be dissuaded from pursuing maths and science, because they face discrimination and have less access to critical resources, opportunities and role models.

Research shows there is no inherent difference in maths and science abilities between girls and boys. The myth that girls aren’t interested in science is also false. According to the National Science Foundation, girls and boys take maths and science courses in roughly equal numbers in elementary, middle and high school, with the exception of engineering and AP computer science. The apparent gender gap in mathematics is smaller in countries with greater gender equality, suggesting that gender differences in maths are largely due to cultural and environmental factors, not ability.

Still girls have fewer role models in the STEM fields and also fewer examples in media and popular culture. This reinforces stereotypes that associate these fields as masculine, contributing to the Glass Ceiling Effect for women. These barriers prevent large numbers of women and ethnic minorities from obtaining and securing the most powerful, prestigious and highest-grossing jobs in the workforce. Moreover, this effect prevents women from filling high-ranking positions and puts them at a disadvantage as potential candidates for advancement.

One study estimates that if girls had as many female inventor role models as boys have for male inventors, the gender gap in innovation could be halved. A typical STEM worker earns two-thirds more than those employed in other fields. Providing women with equal opportunities to pursue and thrive in STEM careers helps close the gender pay gap and strengthens women’s economic security.

In order to close this gap, we need to:

Raise awareness that girls and women are just as capable as boys when given encouragement and equal educational opportunities Promote awareness among parents about how they can encourage their daughters as much as their sons in maths and science, supporting learning opportunities and sending positive messages about their abilities Teach girls that maths skills are learned and develop over time, promoting a growth mindset that empowers girls to embrace challenges Emphasise strong and visible role models of women in maths and science fields Provide professional education to teachers to address implicit and systemic biases, raise awareness about girls’ maths abilities, avoid passing on maths anxiety, and ensure boys and girls are held to the same standards Encourage girls and women to take maths and science classes, including advanced classes Ensure every student is exposed to engineering, computer science and Next Generation Science Standards Revise teaching methods by connecting STEM experiences to girls’ lives, promoting active, hands-on learning and emphasising the collaborative and community-oriented nature of STEM Increase awareness of higher education and career opportunities, pathway opportunities, role models and mentoring programmes with women in STEM for girls

In conclusion, we need to cultivate a STEM culture that is gender-neutral yet specifically appealing to women and girls, from early childhood to adulthood – across homes, schools, universities, labs and tech ventures. By making STEM exciting, we can encourage them to embrace it as a hobby, as a passion, as an academic pursuit, as a profession, or as a profitable enterprise. Recognising and awarding achievements from the start will energise and inspire the next generation of female STEM leaders.

We must ensure that women’s participation in innovation is not the exception but becomes the norm. In 2023, Mongolia had the highest share of women employed in STEM fields, with 57 percent of all those employed in these fields being women; we need to follow and use it as an example.

The Women in STEM Network is a ground-breaking initiative by Dr Shara Cohen. This organisation has been championing women in STEM for over 18 years. This new platform will serve as a ‘one-stop shop’ for networking, training and recruitment, empowering women to thrive in their STEM careers; so do join us.

On this year’s International Women Day, I urge a commitment to end bias, increase investments in STEM education for all women, and create more opportunities for their careers and longer-term professional advancement. This will ensure that everyone benefits from their groundbreaking future contributions, as Women in STEM representation truly matters.