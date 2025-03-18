Beckman Coulter Life Sciences and Rarity Bioscience partner to advance oncology research

Posted: 18 March 2025 | Drug Target Review |

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, a global leader in laboratory automation and innovation, has partnered with Rarity Bioscience to introduce a groundbreaking approach to oncology research.

Through a co-exclusive distribution agreement, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences will market and distribute Rarity Bioscience’s superRCA® technology assays, significantly extending the reach of this advanced molecular research solution.

This partnership enhances the capabilities of flow cytometry in clinical molecular research, offering a transformative alternative to existing methods. The superRCA technology accelerates mutation detection with dramatically higher sensitivity compared to the widely used digital PCR (dPCR). This advancement is expected to establish new standards in molecular oncology and measurable residual disease (MRD) research.

Revolutionising molecular research with flow cytometry

Traditional flow cytometry has been primarily utilised for phenotype analysis. However, this new platform integrates a molecular assay based on rolling circle amplification (RCA) and padlock probes, enabling high-sensitivity detection of genetic mutations. By combining these technologies, the superRCA assays provide specific and multiplex detection of sequence variants, including single-point DNA mutations, with precision.

Beyond its high sensitivity, the superRCA assay offers laboratories significant efficiency improvements. With high-throughput capabilities, it delivers faster turnaround times without the need for additional hardware investments. This reduces the barriers to molecular research, making advanced assays more accessible to laboratories worldwide.

“This milestone reinforces our relentless commitment to providing cutting-edge and innovative technologies to laboratories while delivering cost and time savings

Speaking of the agreement, Pietro Lopriore, Vice President and General Manager of the Flow Cytometry Business Unit at Beckman Coulter Life Sciences said: “This milestone reinforces our relentless commitment to providing cutting-edge and innovative technologies to laboratories while delivering cost and time savings.” He continues, “This brings a revolutionary new advancement to the field of molecular MRD research. These assays complement our innovative flow cytometry products, such as DURAClone RE MRD panels, to empower laboratories with a richer variety of technologies to expand and expedite their research possibilities to advance human health.”

Linus Bosaeus, CEO of Rarity Bioscience AB, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, emphasising the scalability and accessibility of superRCA technology. “It is with great excitement that we are entering into this partnership. Our strategic decision to develop superRCA technology for use with widely adopted flow cytometry platforms was driven by the goal of enabling rapid scalability and providing laboratories and researchers with immediate access to high-precision molecular testing. Partnering with Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, a global leader in flow cytometry, further reinforces this strategy and allows us to focus on expanding our platform’s capabilities within MRD assays and beyond.”

Advancing oncology research on a global scale

This collaboration marks a significant advancement in molecular research, particularly in the field of oncology. By leveraging Beckman Coulter Life Sciences’ global distribution network and Rarity Bioscience’s pioneering superRCA technology, laboratories worldwide will gain access to a powerful tool for detecting genetic mutations with unprecedented accuracy.

The combination of superRCA assays with Beckman Coulter’s established flow cytometry solutions is expected to accelerate research in MRD detection and other critical areas of oncology. As laboratories seek to enhance precision and efficiency, this partnership delivers a next-generation solution that bridges the gap between flow cytometry and molecular testing.

With a shared vision for advancing human health through scientific innovation, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences and Rarity Bioscience AB are poised to reshape the landscape of clinical molecular research. Their collaboration ensures that cutting-edge technology reaches the researchers who need it most, driving progress in the fight against cancer and other genetic diseases.