New 3D bioprinted lung tissue could transform respiratory research

Posted: 25 July 2025 | Drug Target Review |

UBC Okanagan researchers have developed a new 3D bio-printed lung model that closely mimics the complexity of human tissue – providing scientists with a powerful new tool for studying respiratory diseases.

Researchers at UBC Okanagan have developed a 3D bio-printed model that replicates the complexity of natural lung tissue. This development, detailed in Biotechnology and Bioengineering, could change how scientists’ study respiratory diseases and develop new therapeutic options.

Dr Emmanuel Osei, Assistant Professor in the Irving K. Barber Faculty of Science and a researcher with UBC’s Centre for Heart Lung Innovation, explained the model’s potential. “To conduct our research and the testing that’s required – where we’re studying the mechanisms of complex lung diseases to eventually find new drug targets – we need to be able to make models that are comparable to human tissues,” he said.

Building a better lung

To create the model, the team used a specially formulated bioink, combining light-sensitive polymer-modified gelatine with polyethylene glycol diacrylate. This enabled them to 3D print a hydrogel embedded with multiple cell types and vascular-like channels that mimic the human airway structure.

Once printed, the hydrogel performs much like lung tissue in both form and function. “Our goal was to create a more physiologically relevant in vitro model of the human airway,” said Dr Osei. “By integrating vascular components, we can better simulate the lung environment, which is crucial for studying diseases and testing therapeutics.”

From donor tissue to lab innovation

Traditionally, researchers rely on donated lung tissue for studies – which are often limited in supply.

“A researcher has no control over how much tissue they will receive. They might get a small piece of tissue which they bring to the lab and add various chemicals for testing,” said Dr Osei.

“Now, with 3D bioprinting, we can isolate cells from these donated tissues and potentially recreate additional tissue and test samples to conduct research in our labs and not rely on or wait for contributed tissues.”

This development could increase the availability and reproducibility of testable lung tissue samples – accelerating drug discovery.

Tackling incurable diseases

Many lung diseases – including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and lung cancer – currently have no cure. The new bioprinted model could become a valuable tool in the search for treatments, while also enabling advanced research into underlying disease mechanisms such as inflammation and fibrosis.

Testing real-world triggers

To validate the model, researchers exposed it to cigarette smoke extract and successfully observed an inflammatory response.

“The fact that we’ve been able to create the model, then use particular triggers like cigarette smoke, to demonstrate how the model will react, and mimic aspects of lung disease is a significant advancement in studying complex mechanisms of lung disease that will aid in studying how we treat them,” said Dr Osei.

A platform for personalised medicine

The versatility of 3D bioprinting could lead to new personalised approaches to respiratory disease research. “Our model is complex, but due to the reproducibility and optimal nature of bio-printing, it can be adapted to include additional cell types or patient-derived cells, making it a powerful tool for personalised medicine and disease modelling,” Dr Osei added.

Looking forward, Dr Osei and his team are exploring collaborations with researchers at UBC’s Immunobiology Eminence Research Excellence Cluster, as well as biotechnology firms interested in developing advanced bioartificial lung models.