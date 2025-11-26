Samsung invests in Phrontline to advance next-gen ADC therapies

Posted: 26 November 2025 | Drug Target Review |

Samsung Life Science Fund has made a strategic equity investment in clinical-stage biotechnology company Phrontline Biopharma, supporting the development of next-generation antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs).

Samsung Life Science Fund, a collaborative initiative between Samsung C&T, Samsung Biologics, Samsung Bioepis and managed by Samsung Ventures, has announced a strategic equity investment in Phrontline Biopharma. The clinical-stage biotechnology company is developing a new generation of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), a class of rapidly developing cancer therapies.

The investment marks a continued commitment by Samsung Life Science Fund to support innovative therapeutic technologies aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in oncology.

Phrontline Biopharma’s innovative approach

Phrontline Biopharma focuses on the development of ADCs using proprietary bispecific antibody and dual-linker payload platforms. The technologies are designed to improve the efficiency of payload delivery and allow the simultaneous delivery of two therapeutic payloads. By using a branched-linker architecture, the company aims to achieve balanced potency and complementary mechanisms of action, overcoming the limitations of traditional single-payload, single-target ADCs.

These advancements could help in tackling issues such as resistance, tumour heterogeneity and the durability of response, which are all major challenges in treating a broad range of solid tumours.

Samsung’s strategic investment in oncology innovation

“ADCs are reshaping the future of cancer treatments, and Phrontline Biopharma has demonstrated compelling scientific and development capabilities,” said Minjeong Seo, Vice President and Leader of Exploration Team at Samsung Bioepis. “Through this investment, Samsung Life Science Fund aims to help accelerate the development of these ADC candidates into viable therapeutic options for oncology patients with unmet medical needs.”

This move reflects Samsung Life Science Fund’s ongoing strategy to back cutting-edge biotechnology, in addition to their previous investments in companies such as Araris Biotech and Aimed Bio.

Building a diverse portfolio in life sciences

By targeting innovative ADC platforms, Samsung Life Science Fund continues to expand its presence in the biotechnology sector. The Fund’s investments are guided by a aim to support the development of transformative treatments capable of delivering tangible benefits to patients worldwide.

The investment in Phrontline Biopharma demonstrates Samsung’s focus on leveraging scientific innovation to tackle critical healthcare challenges. ADCs, which combine the specificity of antibodies with the potency of cytotoxic drugs, represent a promising frontier in cancer therapy, particularly for patients who have limited options with conventional treatments.

Looking ahead

As Phrontline Biopharma progresses its ADC candidates through clinical development, the collaboration with Samsung Life Science Fund will provide both financial backing and strategy, potentially making the translation of these therapies from the laboratory to clinical use faster.

This partnership highlights the growing importance of next-generation oncology therapies.

This partnership highlights the growing importance of next-generation oncology therapies and reinforces the role of strategic investments in advancing the biotechnology sector globally