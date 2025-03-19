FairJourney Biologics acquires Charles River’s South San Francisco facility

0 SHARES

Posted: 19 March 2025 | Drug Target Review |

FairJourney Biologics S.A., a global leader in antibody discovery and optimisation, has announced its acquisition of Charles River Laboratories’ South San Francisco site.

FairJourney Biologics S.A., known for its expertise in antibody discovery, continues to expand its capabilities and global presence. The company has now taken a significant step forward with the acquisition of Charles River Laboratories’ South San Francisco site. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in FairJourney Biologics S.A. ongoing expansion, reinforcing its antibody discovery capabilities and strengthening its footprint in the United States.

The acquisition includes all facilities, staff, and proprietary technologies from the South San Francisco site, formerly known as Distributed Bio. By incorporating the site’s SuperHuman™, Cosmic™, and Tungsten™ libraries into its own portfolio, FairJourney will enhance its suite of antibody discovery and engineering solutions. Additionally, the acquisition includes Charles River’s Yeast Display method, broadening FairJourney’s technology offerings and allowing the company to deliver more diverse and advanced antibody discovery platforms.

Strengthening antibody discovery capabilities

FairJourney’s integration of Distributed Bio’s advanced platforms will provide customers with a more extensive selection of antibody discovery tools. By incorporating the SuperHuman, Cosmic, and Tungsten libraries, the company aims to accelerate the development of therapeutic antibodies, providing biotech and pharmaceutical companies with a more diverse set of engineering solutions. Additionally, the inclusion of the Yeast Display method will enhance FairJourney’s existing capabilities, enabling more precise and efficient solutions to complex therapeutic challenges.

By expanding its reach into the South San Francisco biotech hub, FairJourney is positioning itself at the heart of one of the world’s most influential biotechnology ecosystems. This move will allow the company to collaborate more closely with leading biotech and pharmaceutical firms, fostering new partnerships and driving innovation in antibody discovery and development.

Expanding presence in the US biotech market

South San Francisco is widely recognised as a global biotechnology powerhouse, home to some of the most prominent research institutions and biopharmaceutical companies. By establishing a physical presence in this region, FairJourney will offer its US-based clients access to local expertise, technical support, and innovative antibody discovery solutions. This localised approach is expected to streamline workflows and accelerate the development of new therapeutic candidates.

The acquisition also provides an opportunity for FairJourney to tap into the vast scientific expertise of the South San Francisco team, enabling deeper collaboration on cutting-edge research projects. By leveraging this talent pool, the company aims to push the boundaries of antibody engineering and set new industry benchmarks for innovation.

Commenting on the acquisition, António Parada, CEO of FairJourney Biologics, expressed his enthusiasm about the new opportunities it presents:

“We’re pleased to announce this strategic acquisition that will bring the exceptional team at Charles River’s South San Francisco site, as well as their cutting-edge technologies, into FairJourney. By combining our expertise, we not only strengthen our portfolio with powerful solutions such as the SuperHuman Libraries but also enhance our ability to deliver innovative solutions to our partners. Working together, we can push the boundaries of antibody discovery and set new industry standards.”

With this acquisition, FairJourney Biologics reaffirms its commitment to advancing antibody discovery and engineering through innovation, collaboration, and strategic expansion. The move signals the company’s dedication to providing industry-leading solutions that address the evolving needs of the global biotech and pharmaceutical landscape.