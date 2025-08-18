Recommended

Learn how to optimize antibody leads in early drug discovery in this upcoming webinar – register today
Discover how to overcome low affinity or poor TCR yields that are slowing you down in this upcoming webinar – register your details today
Unlock the science, strategy and real-world impact behind the next generation of precision therapies – access our new brand report now >>
Safety data is no longer just a regulatory checkbox – it’s a strategic advantage. Find out more in our upcoming webinar, register your details today
Explore how AI is reshaping early drug discovery, from target identification and compound screening to predictive modelling and trial design – register now!
news

How to select the optimal bispecific antibody format for therapeutic success

Discover the key scientific, strategic and manufacturing factors that could decide whether your bsAb succeeds in the clinic or stalls in development.

3D-rendered illustration of bispecific antibodies floating against a dark, starry background. The antibodies have a complex, Y-shaped structure with smooth, irregular surfaces colored in vibrant shades of green, yellow, and purple, highlighting different binding regions.

The promise of bispecific antibodies (bsAbs) is clear, but their path to clinical success is not.

Choosing the right bispecific antibody (bsAb) format – from BiTEs to IgG-like structures – is a critical decision that affects both development timelines and clinical success. This guide provides a practical framework to help drug developers align format selection with manufacturing requirements, pharmacokinetics and regulatory considerations.

Inside, you will find actionable insights on:

  • Aligning format with function – learn how to precisely match your molecule’s structure to its intended mechanism of action and desired biological profile
  • The manufacturability–efficacy trade-off – understand how protein stability, expression yields and therapeutic potency must be balanced to achieve a successful bsAb
  • Strategic lessons from approved therapies – examine examples of bsAbs such as Blincyto, Hemlibra and Rybrevant, and see how their formats were selected to meet clinical and commercial goals
  • Mitigating risk early – discover how upfront format decisions can prevent costly re-engineering, regulatory delays and missed timelines in later-stage development.

Do not let a foundational format choice compromise years of research and investment.  Explore the full article to gain insight into the science and strategy of bsAb development.

Read the full story here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *