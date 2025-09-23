Registration for ELRIG’s Drug Discovery 2025 closes on 30 September

Posted: 23 September 2025 | Drug Target Review |

Registration for ELRIG’s Drug Discovery 2025 will close on 30 September. The free to attend conference, held on 21–22 October in Liverpool, will bring together thousands of scientists, exhibitors and expert speakers.

ELRIG (European Laboratory Research & Innovation Group) has announced that registration for its flagship event, Drug Discovery 2025, will close earlier than ever before – on 30 September 2025. Delegates will no longer be able to register in the lead up to, or on the day of, the conference, making early sign up essential.

Taking place on 21–22 October 2025 at the Exhibition Centre Liverpool, UK, Drug Discovery 2025 promises to be Europe’s largest life sciences gathering of its kind. The free to attend event will bring together over 3,000 scientists, 220 exhibitors and more than 150 expert speakers. Delegates will have the chance to connect, collaborate and shape the future of drug discovery.

Alongside a bustling exhibition floor, the scientific programme will feature thought leaders and innovators addressing the latest challenges and opportunities in areas such as AI in drug discovery, screening technologies, biomarkers and novel therapeutic approaches.

To help delegates plan their visit, ELRIG has released the Programme at a glance, now available online here.

Secure your free place today

Registration is free but mandatory – and with the deadline fast approaching, scientists, industry leaders and innovators are urged to secure their spot before 30 September 2025.

Register now to join the global life science community in Liverpool this October.