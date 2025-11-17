Scripta Therapeutics raises $12m to advance neurodegenerative research

Posted: 17 November 2025 | Drug Target Review |

Oxford-based techbio start-up Scripta Therapeutics has announced a $12 million seed funding round helping them to reshape conventional drug discovery.

Techbio start-up Scripta Therapeutics has announced a $12 million seed funding round aimed at helping them to reshape conventional drug discovery. The Oxford-based company is developing a biology-first platform that uses AI, imaging and patient-derived models to create disease maps based on transcriptional networks, with the goal of reprogramming cell behaviour at its source.

The round is co-led by Oxford Science Enterprises (OSE) and Apollo Health Ventures, with additional backing from AlbionVC, YZR Capital and Parkwalk Advisors, and support from Oxford University Innovation.

A biology-first approach to drug discovery

Scripta’s scientific strategy centres on transcription factors – the ‘master controllers’ of gene expression that regulate the behaviour of biological systems. The company hopes that these factors will provide highly detailed and dynamic maps of the mechanisms that drive disease, particularly in complex and poorly understood conditions.

By integrating experimental biology with advanced AI and informatics in a lab-in-the-loop workflow, Scripta aims to identify compounds capable of modulating transcription factor activity. The target is to restore healthy cellular states, offering a route to true disease modification rather than incremental symptom management.

“We’re flipping the script on conventional target-based drug discovery to find therapies that genuinely move the needle for patients,” said founder and CEO Peter Hamley. “By focusing on understanding and manipulating the master controllers of biology, we’re searching for drugs with the potential not just to delay disease progression but to stop it in its tracks.”

First focus on neurodegenerative disease

Although the platform is designed to be applicable across a wide range of conditions, Scripta is initially focusing on Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Neurodegeneration remains one of the most challenging areas in biomedical research, with limited options currently available that meaningfully slow or stop disease progression. Scripta hopes that by targeting transcriptional networks rather than single biological pathways, it may open new therapeutic possibilities.

Strengthening the board

Scripta has also added two new directors to its board: Biotech leader and CEO of SynOx Ray Barlow and OSE Partner Claire Brown. Both of which will provide deep experience and complementary expertise to Scripta Therapeutics’ board

“Scripta brings fresh thinking and a novel biology-led, data-rich approach to a traditionally challenging area of drug discovery,” said Barlow. “I am looking forward to working with this outstanding team to deliver effective new medicines that are long overdue for so many patients.”

“We’re proud to be backing Scripta – a brilliant team that exemplifies the next generation of technology-enabled drug discovery and capitalises on the strength of the University of Oxford and the wider Oxford ecosystem,” said Brown

Advancing disease-modifying therapies

With this funding, a science-driven approach and an experienced board in place, Scripta Therapeutics is now well prepared to make real strides into developing new therapeutics. By targeting the master regulators of biology, the company want to develop disease-modifying therapies, giving patients with neurodegenerative and other life-limiting conditions new therapeutic options in the future.