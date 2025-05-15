Enedra secures funding to advance AI-driven cancer platform

0 SHARES

Posted: 15 May 2025 | Drug Target Review |

Enedra Therapeutics has secured new funding to advance its AI-driven CASPAROV platform, aimed at developing therapies for difficult-to-treat cancers

The London based drug discovery company, Enedra Therapeutics, has announced the successful closure of a new funding round, combining venture capital and non-dilutive support from the UKRI’s Innovate UK Future Economy Investor Partnerships programme. The funds will help to drive forward the company’s mission to develop next-generation therapies targeting advanced, genetically heterogeneous cancers.

The financing round was led by a group of seasoned investors including the Centre for Drug Design and Discovery (CD3) at KU Leuven, o2h Ventures, and follow-on investor Cancer Research Horizons. Together, they bring substantial expertise in drug discovery, development, and translational science, making Enedra’s position at the forefront of innovation in oncology stronger.

Tackling chromosomal instability with AI-driven drug discovery

Enedra’s approach focuses on the proprietary bioinformatics platform, CASPAROV, which enables the identification of novel drug targets and biomarkers that predict therapeutic response. The platform focuses on cancers driven by chromosomal instability (CIN), a key contributor to genetic heterogeneity in tumours. These unstable genomes force cancer cells to depend on survival mechanisms unnecessary for healthy cells, offering a new opening for therapy.

Leadership and investor confidence propel next phase of growth

“Such support from our new and existing seasoned investors and from Innovate UK signifies the increasing interest around what our technology and team can offer in tackling the challenge of CIN and tumour heterogeneity to bring new therapies for patients with advanced cancer to life,” said Andreas Ballis, founder and CEO of Enedra Therapeutics. “Our experienced team of scientists are already making significant strides in delivering a robust pipeline of these much-needed therapies. The future holds incredible promise, and we are incredibly excited about it.”

CD3 and o2h ventures join forces with Enedra

As part of this new round, Patrick Chaltin, Managing Director of CD3, will join Enedra’s Board of Directors, saying: “We are thrilled to support Enedra and its team in these early stages, helping them build a strong, mature drug discovery pipeline. What attracted us to Enedra is the combination of an experienced drug-hunting team and a cutting-edge bioinformatics platform, which together deliver innovative approaches to address high unmet needs in cancer, along with biomarkers that predict treatment response.”

We are thrilled to support Enedra and its team in these early stages, helping them build a strong, mature drug discovery pipeline.

o2h Ventures also joined the investor syndicate and played a pivotal role in supporting Enedra’s successful application for the Innovate UK grant. Sunil Shah, CEO of o2h Ventures, commented: “We are very excited to support Enedra on this journey, target selection is key in embarking on new drug discovery projects, and the CASPAROV platform for this coupled with the non-dilutive funding award and highly experienced founding and leadership team in developing cancer therapeutics made this attractive.”

Continued support from cancer research horizons

Cancer Research Horizons, which helped launch Enedra in collaboration with Deep Science Ventures, continues to support the company in this new phase of growth. Now, with this infusion of capital, Enedra plans to accelerate its drug discovery programs, whilst validating key patient selection biomarkers and expanding their leadership team ahead of its next round of funding. As the company continues to push its therapeutic pipeline forward, they aim to bring renewed hope to patients with advanced cancers that have long defied traditional treatment options.