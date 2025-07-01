Protein folding milestone achieved with quantum tech

1 July 2025

Kipu Quantum and IonQ have set a new benchmark in quantum computing by solving the most complex protein folding problem ever tackled on quantum hardware – creating potential for real-world applications in drug discovery.

Kipu Quantum and IonQ have published a landmark achievement in quantum computing, announcing the successful solution of the most complex known protein folding problem ever done on quantum hardware. This collaboration highlights the powerful synergy between Kipu Quantum’s advanced algorithmic approaches and IonQ’s cutting-edge quantum systems.

A new benchmark in protein folding

In their latest study, the two companies tackled a 3D protein folding problem involving up to 12 amino acids – the largest of its kind to be executed on quantum hardware. This study marks a critical moment in leveraging quantum technologies for applications in drug discovery and computational biology.

The success of this study showcases the increasing capability of near-term quantum computing to address real-world scientific challenges.

Record performance across problem types

The collaboration also achieved optimal solutions in two other highly complex problem classes. The first involved all-to-all connected spin-glass problems formulated as QUBOs (Quadratic Unconstrained Binary Optimisation) a challenging class of problems commonly used to benchmark quantum algorithms and hardware. The second involved MAX-4-SAT, a Boolean satisfiability problem expressed as a HUBO (Higher-Order Unconstrained Binary Optimisation), which was solved using up to 36 qubits – the basic units of quantum information.

For those outside the computing field, this means the team successfully used quantum hardware to solve notoriously difficult mathematical problems – the kind that model real-world challenges in areas like logistics, drug discovery and AI. It’s a sign that quantum systems are becoming powerful enough to take on practical, high-value tasks that classical computers struggle with.

All computational instances were run on IonQ’s Forte-generation quantum systems using Kipu Quantum’s proprietary BF-DCQO (Bias-Field Digitised Counterdiabatic Quantum Optimisation) algorithm.

Innovation through algorithm and architecture

Kipu’s BF-DCQO algorithm stands out for being non-variational and iterative, allowing it to deliver high-accuracy results while using fewer quantum operations with each iteration. This approach is particularly suited to problems like protein folding, which require managing complex, long-range interactions.

“Connectivity between qubits in quantum computing impacts efficiency and accuracy. Having all-to-all connectivity means faster time to solution, with higher quality results, and is a unique characteristic of trapped-ion systems. Combining that with Kipu’s unique quantum algorithms results in unparalleled performance with minimal resources, a sine qua non path to quantum advantage with IonQ’s next-generation system,” said Professor Enrique Solano, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Kipu Quantum. “This collaboration is not only breaking performance records but is also positioning us to actively pursue quantum advantage using trapped-ion technologies with IonQ for a wide class of industry use cases.”

Demonstrating the full power of the stack

IonQ emphasised the role of its full hardware-software stack in achieving these breakthroughs.

“Our collaboration with Kipu Quantum has delivered breakthroughs in both speed and quality that sets a new standard for what’s possible in quantum computing today,” said Ariel Braunstein, SVP of Product at IonQ. “This collaboration demonstrates the value of every part of IonQ’s quantum computing stack – from the quality of our qubits and how they are connected, to our compiler and operating system to how error mitigation techniques are applied. Kipu’s capabilities complement IonQ’s cutting-edge systems perfectly and this collaboration is only the first step in our mutual pursuit of near-term commercial value for customers across multiple industries.”

Looking ahead: scaling up to real-world impact

Building on this success, IonQ and Kipu Quantum plan to extend their partnership by exploring even larger-scale problems using IonQ’s upcoming 64-qubit and 256-qubit systems. These next-generation chips will tackle industrially relevant challenges in areas such as drug discovery, logistics optimisation, and advanced materials design.

By aligning new algorithms with robust hardware, the collaboration between Kipu Quantum and IonQ is laying the groundwork for realising quantum advantage across a broad range of real-world applications – and bringing the commercial promise of quantum computing closer to being a reality.