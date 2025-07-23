€15M-backed tech targets tumour complexity
Paris-based One Biosciences, a precision oncology biotech company, has raised €15 million in Series A financing to accelerate the development of its AI-powered single-cell tumour profiling platform.
The funding round, which led to the €15 million injection, was led by Redmile Group and Blast, with participation from Galion.exe, Invus, Adamed Technology, Sofinnova Partners, Polytechnique Ventures and Kima Ventures. This brings the company’s total funding to over €20 million since its founding by Dr Céline Vallot, Institut Curie and Home Biosciences.
The investment will aid the clinical development of One Biosciences’ OneMap™ platform – a technology that generates high-resolution functional profiles of patient tumours to support more precise clinical decision-making and improved patient selection. The funds will also help expand partnerships with pharmaceutical and biotech firms.
Transforming science into solutions
Commenting on the announcement, Hedi Ben Brahim, CEO of One Biosciences, said:
“This funding enables us to translate our breakthrough single-cell technology into real-time insights that could directly inform physician decision-making, improve patient care, and accelerate drug development. The extraordinary support we have received from this group of leading global investors reinforces our conviction and fast-tracks our route to market.”
Founding vision in motion
Dr Céline Vallot, Group Leader at Institut Curie and Co-Founder of One Biosciences, emphasised the foundational mission of the company:
“This investment coupled with our established capacity to train our AI algorithms with proprietary single-cell patient datasets will further substantiate our ability to predict the response to most classes of oncology therapeutics from clinical grade specimens.”
OneMap and OneCure: a new phase in clinical decision-making
At the core of One Biosciences’ offering is OneMap, a next-generation clinical diagnostic platform that uses single-cell analysis and AI to deliver high-resolution tumour profiling from routine biopsy samples. The platform provides actionable insights in just two weeks – aiding real-time treatment decision-making.
Validated through real-world studies across Europe and the US, OneMap is being positioned as a powerful tool for understanding tumour heterogeneity – one of oncology’s biggest challenges – and for optimising personalised treatment strategies.
Built to lead in precision oncology
Dr Mehdi Touat, Assistant Professor, Assistance Publique – Hôpitaux de Paris AP-HP, Pitié-Salpêtrière and Paris Brain Institute, said:
“Widespread use of next generation sequencing (NGS) profiling has led to substantial advances in cancer care, but the clinical benefit remains limited to small patient subsets. We believe clinical grade single cell profiling has the potential to catalyse the next generation of diagnostic and therapeutic advances.”
Enabling precision oncology at scale
By combining deep molecular biology with AI analytics, One Biosciences is unlocking high-resolution omics data to support:
- Precision patient selection
- Therapy development
- Tailored treatment strategies
- Clinical trial matching
With this new funding, One Biosciences is positioned to bring its next-gen precision oncology tools from lab to clinic – changing the way cancer is understood, diagnosed and treated.
