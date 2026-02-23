Cat cancer study reveals targets for human drugs

Posted: 23 February 2026 | Drug Target Review |

A major international study has discovered genetic similarities between cancers in cats and humans, potentially helping to inform future drugs that could benefit both species.

Researchers at the Wellcome Sanger Institute, the Ontario Veterinary College and the University of Bern analysed tumours from almost 500 pet cats across five countries. Their findings are the first large-scale genetic profiling of multiple cancer types in domestic cats.

By sequencing DNA from tissue samples originally collected for diagnostic purposes, the team examined around 1,000 genes known to be associated with human cancer. Across 13 different feline cancer types, they identified mutations that closely resemble those driving tumour growth in people.

“By comparing cancer genomics across different species, we gain a greater understanding of what causes cancer,” said Bailey Francis, co-first author of the study at the Wellcome Sanger Institute. “One of our major findings was that the genetic changes in cat cancer are similar to some that are seen in humans and dogs. This could help experts in the veterinary field as well as those studying cancer in humans, showing that when knowledge and data flows between different disciplines, we can all benefit.”

Shared mutations and drug potential

One of the main overlaps was seen in mammary carcinomas, a common and aggressive cancer in cats that shares similarities with human breast cancer.

The researchers identified seven driver genes responsible for tumour development when mutated. The most common was FBXW7, altered in over half of feline mammary tumours. In human breast cancer, mutations in this gene are linked to poorer prognosis, mirroring what is observed in cats.

The team found that certain chemotherapy drugs were more effective in tumour samples carrying FBXW7 mutations. Although the work was conducted in tissue samples and requires further validation, it raises the possibility of targeted treatments for both feline mammary carcinoma and human breast cancer.

“Having access to such a large set of donated tissues allowed us to assess drug responses across tumour types in a way that hasn’t been possible at this scale before,” said Professor Sven Rottenberg of the University of Bern. “This is a powerful tool to help us identify potential novel therapeutic options that we hope will translate to the clinic one day, for both cats and humans”.

The second most common mutation in feline mammary tumours was found in the PIK3CA gene, present in 47 percent of cases. In humans, PIK3CA mutations are already treated using PI3K inhibitors, highlighting how existing drugs might one day inform veterinary treatments and vice versa.

Towards a ‘One Medicine’ approach

Similar genetic parallels were also discovered in blood, bone, lung, skin, gastrointestinal and central nervous system cancers. The findings strengthen support for a ‘One Medicine’ model, in which discoveries move in both directions between veterinary and human healthcare.

“Despite domestic cats being common pets, there was very little known about the genetics of cancer in these animals, until now,” said Professor Geoffrey Wood from the Ontario Veterinary College. “Our household pets share the same spaces as us, meaning that they are also exposed to the same environmental factors that we are. This can help us understand more about why cancer develops in cats and humans, how the world around us influences cancer risk and possibly find new ways to prevent and treat it.”

Looking ahead

By revealing that many of the same genetic drivers are key to cancers in cats and humans, researchers are moving closer to a more integrated model of drug development.

Over time, this cross-species approach could help reduce the cost and time involved in bringing new cancer therapies to market.

In practical terms, this could mean that therapies already being tested or used in human oncology may be evaluated more rapidly in feline patients whose tumours carry the same mutations. Equally, naturally occurring cancers in pet cats could offer valuable insights into how tumours evolve, respond to treatment and develop resistance in real world settings – something that laboratory models cannot always replicate.

This freely available genomic resource created by the team is likely to accelerate this progress. With a clearer map of the mutations involved, scientists can prioritise targets for precision medicines, design smarter clinical trials and identify which patients – feline or human – are most likely to benefit from specific drugs.

