Flare Therapeutics streamlines drug discovery with Simplicis Ledger

Posted: 5 March 2026 | Drug Target Review |

Flare Therapeutics has selected Simplicis Ledger™ as its primary compound and inventory management platform, marking a strategic move toward a more resilient and automated approach to drug discovery.

Life sciences software provider Simplicis has announced that Flare Therapeutics will implement its Ledger™ system to manage compounds and inventory across the organisation. It is hoped the decision will modernise internal processes while maintaining efficiency within a lean biotechnology team.

Biotech companies often operate with small teams where critical operational knowledge can become concentrated in the hands of a single specialist. This can lead to what industry observers describe as operational fragility, where essential scientific data and processes depend on individuals or improvised manual workflows.

Flare Therapeutics identified this risk within its compound management processes and selected Ledger to provide a digital bridge between its physical inventory and laboratory automation systems.

Reducing reliance on manual oversight

The shift comes as Flare’s existing systems required increasing levels of manual supervision and technical workarounds to keep processes running smoothly.

“We reached a point where our system required more human babysitting and workarounds than I could reliably provide without help,” said Caitlin O’Brien, Compound Management Lead at Flare Therapeutics. “As the primary compound manager in the company, I needed infrastructure we could actually trust. Ledger gives us that, allowing us to scale without increasing headcount or overhead.”

By implementing the Ledger platform, Flare aims to ensure compound data remains consistent, accessible and less vulnerable to disruption if key staff members are unavailable.

Breaking the cycle of offline data management

Before adopting the new system, several of Flare’s workflows operated partly outside integrated digital infrastructure. Tasks such as assay-ready plate production and acoustic dispensing required manual intervention and bespoke IT fixes to function correctly.

These so-called offline processes not only increased operational risk but also made cross-training more difficult for other team members who needed to understand and manage the workflows.

The introduction of Ledger alongside Ledger Acoustic is intended to streamline these procedures and bring them into a single automated environment.

According to Simplicis, the system provides real-time visibility of compound inventories, aligns digital records with laboratory activity and integrates directly with acoustic dispensing platforms. This removes the need for manual file transfers and other intermediary steps that previously slowed down workflows.

Flare expects the platform to deliver improved transparency between inventory status and assay execution while creating automation-ready processes that support future growth.

A wider shift in biotech infrastructure

Industry leaders say the move reflects a broader change taking place across the biotechnology sector as companies replace fragile, workaround-driven systems with integrated digital infrastructure.

“Flare Tx’s move reflects a broader biotech trend: the shift from brittle, workaround-driven systems to ‘scientific infrastructure’ that supports velocity,” said James Craven, Chief Commercial Officer at Simplicis. “Ledger was designed to remove the hidden friction between inventory, automation and people.”

For biotechnology companies balancing limited resources with complex research programmes, platforms such as Ledger are increasingly seen as a way to maintain operational continuity while enabling scientific teams to focus more directly on discovery work rather than administrative processes.