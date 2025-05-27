Transforming cancer care through clinical excellence

Posted: 27 May 2025

Melika Davis at BeOne reflects on the inspiration and drive that has helped her forge a successful career in clinical operations.

Melika Davis, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Clinical Operations at BeOne, has built a career at the intersection of science and operational leadership. With a background in molecular biology and cancer research, she has played a pivotal role in advancing more than 100 clinical trials during her time at BeOne and has helped bring over 25 compounds to market. In this interview, Melika reflects on the experiences that shaped her path, the innovations she’s introduced in clinical operations, and the importance of inclusion and mentorship in supporting the next generation of women in STEM.

Can you tell us about your journey in the field of STEM and the challenges you encountered along the way?

My journey began with a deep passion for curing cancer. I was determined to understand what makes a cancer cell behave the way it does and how to reverse it back to normal.

This passion led me to pursue studies in biology, obtaining my degree in France and furthering my education in the US at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Texas, where I focused on melanoma research. My master’s degree in molecular biology and animal physiology provided a solid foundation for my work.

As I transitioned into the pharmaceutical industry, I continued my research – this time focusing on molecules like RAS and RAF, which were then believed to control key cancer pathways. I sequenced the complementary DNA (cDNA) encoding RAS GTPase Activating Protein, a protein known that regulates cell growth, differentiation and survival of cells; mutations in these proteins are linked to cancer. Over time, it became clear that cancer is far more complex, involving multiple pathways rather than just one.

I worked to continually grow my expertise, responsibility, and leadership before ultimately taking on my current role as Senior Vice President and Global Head of Clinical Operations at BeOne. I am proud to work for BeOne, a company that values talent and encourages leadership to challenge the status quo to make a bigger impact on patients’ lives.

Today, my team is advancing more than 100 trials supporting an expansive pipeline of innovative molecules, striving to improve outcomes for people with cancer around the world.

Could you share an example of a specific project or research that you have worked on and the impact it has had in your field?

In clinical research, I have brought over 25 compounds to market and supported five more while leading a quality assurance organisation.

My proudest achievement is my leadership journey – building legacy organisations, processes and tools in clinical operations. With my current team, I implemented the internal clinical operations model which serves us well to this day. Impressively, we built a solid foundation for this new model during the COVID pandemic with complex implications to our clinical trials and patients’ supplies. We achieved all this without missing a beat and without any impact on the business or the patients we serve. In my opinion, BeOne’s in-house R&D model has some of the best capabilities in the industry, and I’m proud of the clinical operations team’s contribution to our global mission of providing faster and broader access to patients.

We also created an extensive early clinical operations network around the world, following the model that was well established in Australia, driving efficiency through collaboration with investigators, sites and regulators. This expansion significantly improved Phase 1 trial scalability as well as study startup and enrolment timelines. I also integrated the global clinical supply chain within global clinical operations, ensuring consistent medicine supply and enabling data-driven decision-making.

My strategic leadership has improved efficiency and accelerated BeOne’s clinical development timelines. Compared to available industry benchmarks, we have achieved faster study startups, lower costs per patient, and reduced clinical trial cycle times. The integrated supply chain has resulted in cost savings and eliminated stockouts. Additionally, rigorous execution has led to more than 100 successful health authority inspections by 15 different health authorities across more than 10 countries in the last five years.

On a somewhat related note, I am also proud to continuously champion the scientific and medical need for the participation of patients across all demographics and geographies in clinical trials through inclusive trial designs, broad and global site selections, patient engagement and community collaborations.

What potential future applications or implications do you foresee based on your work?

I’m incredibly proud of what my team has accomplished at BeOne over the past five years: we’ve built an agile, scalable organisation that has been optimised to be capable of surpassing industry timeline benchmarks. My hope is that we can be an example to other companies in the industry and collectively strive to leverage operational efficiencies to get medicines to patients in a faster, more cost-efficient way.

As a woman in STEM, what unique perspectives or strengths do you believe you bring to your work?

I can think strategically while also being willing to dive into the details when necessary to support my teams. I maintain a quality mindset with a keen attention to details, ensuring excellence in all aspects of my work. Additionally, I am committed to continuously being a teacher, mentor and coach, guiding and empowering them and others to grow and succeed.

What advice would you give to young women who are considering a career in STEM but may be hesitant due to societal stereotypes or perceived challenges?

Believe in yourself and your abilities – don’t let others define your limits. Follow your dreams with determination and never let anyone take them away from you. Stay flexible, strong and resilient, as challenges will inevitably arise, but the ability to adapt and push forwards is essential. Step outside your comfort zone and continuously challenge yourself; growth happens when you dare to take risks. Surround yourself with mentors and leaders who inspire and support you, helping to guide you towards success.

How do you see the representation of women in STEM changing over the years, and what further progress do you believe is needed?

Increasing women’s representation in STEM starts with hiring leaders who champion the inclusion of diverse perspectives and novel ways of finding solutions. In clinical operations, female representation is strong and is continuing to grow, with many women now moving into leadership roles.

My experience – growing up in North Africa, moving to France and stepping outside my comfort zone – taught me how to overcome the challenges some individuals can face in the STEM field. It’s a complicated field and you must believe in yourself to succeed. I was fortunate to have supportive mentors, like both of my parents and managers, who pushed me to grow. My upbringing instilled confidence that I could achieve anything. To help women thrive, we must foster an environment of flexibility, mentorship and opportunity – breaking barriers and reshaping behaviors.

In your opinion, what can organisations and institutions do to create a more inclusive and supportive environment for women pursuing STEM careers?

We can mentor students and encourage the inclusion of more STEM-related solutions within the company and industry. There are more women pursuing STEM careers today and breaking down barriers. We need to continue to highlight female leaders in STEM and encourage young women to enter the dynamic field. As an oncology organisation, BeOne supports the next generation of STEM leaders through student internship opportunities.

Looking ahead, what exciting developments or advancements do you foresee in your field of STEM, and how do you envision your own research contributing to those future innovations?

I believe technology is the next frontier in clinical operations. While we’ve made significant progress in optimising processes and building efficient organisations, much of our work is still done manually. With the rise of innovative technologies, I aspire to drive digital transformation in clinical operations, leveraging new tools to enhance efficiency, accuracy and patient outcomes.