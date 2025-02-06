Azenta’s BioArc Ultra powers UK research

UK Biocentre has significantly expanded its sample storage capacity with the addition of Azenta’s BioArc Ultra, adding space for 16 million more samples to support vital health research.

UK Biocentre, a leading provider of sample management and bioprocessing services, has selected Azenta Life Sciences to expand its large-scale sample storage capabilities. The addition of Azenta’s BioArc Ultra automated storage system will significantly increase UK Biocentre’s capacity, supporting vital research projects, including the UK’s flagship health research programme, Our Future Health.

This new system joins seven existing Azenta BioArc Flex automated sample stores already in operation at UK Biocentre’s 70,000 square-foot facility in Milton Keynes, England. The BioArc Ultra’s high-density, fully automated -80°C storage system will add capacity for an additional 16 million samples, enabling up to 9 million sample picks per year. UK Biocentre also utilises Azenta’s FluidX 2D-coded screw-cap tubes to ensure high-quality inventory management, reduce variability, and minimise risk.

“The BioArc Ultra ensures UK Biocentre remains at the forefront of large-scale sample storage innovation while fulfilling our mission to reduce the environmental impact of vital clinical and life science research. We are proud to partner with Azenta Life Sciences to bring this unique offering to the UK, enabling us to maximize the potential of every sample,” said Dr Tony Cox OBE, Chief Executive Officer of UK Biocentre.

Efficiency and sustainability

The BioArc Ultra offers several key advantages, including a reduced footprint, lower labour requirements, and decreased electricity costs compared to other available systems. Crucially, it also aligns with UK Biocentre’s sustainability goals. The system uses an eco-friendly refrigeration system with zero Ozone Depletion Potential and zero Global Warming Potential, promoting environmentally responsible scientific practices. Its modular design, with the option for up to 10 picking stations, provides flexibility for increased throughput and diverse labware types.

Supporting our future health

UK Biocentre will leverage the BioArc Ultra’s expanded storage capacity to support the Our Future Health study, a major UK research initiative aiming to recruit up to 5 million participants. This project will play a crucial role in developing new methods for preventing, detecting, and treating a wide range of diseases.

“We are excited to support UK Biocentre with the advanced automation sample storage capabilities of the BioArc Ultra,” said Alex Esmon, Vice President and General Manager of Global Products at Azenta Life Sciences. “The addition of the BioArc Ultra delivers on the promise of enabling breakthroughs faster through substantial improvements in proven automation and refrigeration technology that ensures critical sample integrity while streamlining workflows and ensuring sustainability.”

A partnership for research excellence

The collaboration between UK Biocentre and Azenta Life Sciences combines UK Biocentre’s expertise in sample management and bioprocessing with Azenta’s cutting-edge automation technology. This partnership strengthens UK Biocentre’s position as a leading resource for large-scale biomedical research and underscores both organisations’ commitment to advancing scientific discovery. The increased capacity and efficiency provided by the BioArc Ultra will empower researchers to maximise the potential of every sample, accelerating progress towards new treatments and improved healthcare outcomes.