Small molecule drug discovery market projected to hit $106 billion by 2031

Posted: 11 December 2024

The global small molecule drug discovery market is set for significant growth. Explore the key factors driving this expansion, from rising R&D investments to the increasing role of AI and CROs.

The global small molecule drug discovery market is set for substantial growth, according to a report published by The Insight Partners this month. The report projects that the sector’s value will reach $106.77 billion by 2031, representing a compound annual growth rate of 9.7 percent, which highlights the increasing demand for small molecule therapeutics in the pharmaceutical industry.

Small molecules – low molecular weight compounds – remain a cornerstone of modern drug discovery. Their ability to modulate a wide range of biological targets makes them suited to addressing complex diseases including cancer, cardiovascular conditions and autoimmune disorders. The report attributes the market growth to two main factors: the surge in pharmaceutical R&D activities, and the rising trend of outsourcing drug discovery processes to contract research organisations (CROs).

CROs are playing an increasingly important role in the drug discovery pipeline. Outsourcing to these specialised organisations allows pharmaceutical companies to access cutting-edge technologies and expertise while reducing in-house operational costs. This trend has been particularly beneficial for smaller biotech firms that may lack the resources to conduct comprehensive drug discovery programs independently.

Additionally, CROs are increasingly equipped with advanced tools, such as high-throughput screening, computational chemistry, and AI-driven drug discovery platforms, all of which enable faster and more efficient identification of lead compounds. AI and machine learning are transforming the field by analysing complex biological datasets, predicting molecular interactions, and identifying promising candidates.

Increased R&D spend fuels innovation

The pharmaceutical sector’s focus on innovation is also driving the growth of the small molecule drug discovery market. Companies are significantly increasing their investment in research to develop new treatments for unmet medical needs, such as the use of small molecule inhibitors to target specific pathways in cancers and chronic diseases.

The report highlights that the versatility of small molecules, combined with their relatively straightforward synthesis compared to biologics, positions them as a cost-effective option for drug developers. This is particularly relevant in the context of global healthcare systems, which are under pressure to deliver effective treatments while managing costs. Small molecule therapeutics are not only prevalent in traditional drug categories, but are also making inroads into innovative areas such as targeted protein degradation and gene modulation.

Regional insights

North America continues to lead the market, accounting for approximately 40 percent of global revenue in 2022. This dominance is attributed to robust R&D investments, a well-established pharmaceutical infrastructure, and favourable regulatory frameworks that encourage innovation. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven largely by the expanding pharmaceutical industries and government initiatives supporting R&D.