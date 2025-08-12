New patent for traumatic brain injury drug announced

Posted: 12 August 2025 | Drug Target Review |

Drug discovery company, TauGen, has filed a US patent application for a new series of drug candidates targeting endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress – a key factor in secondary brain injury following traumatic brain injury (TBI).

TauGen, a drug discovery and development company, owned by the board of directors of CereMark Pharma have filed a US patent application for a new platform of drug candidate molecules. This new series of compounds takes a novel approach to addressing pathological processes linked to traumatic brain injuries (TBI), which can occur in contact sports, military service and accidental situations.

Focus on ER stress mitigation

The drug candidates are designed to mitigate “downstream” pathological mechanisms, specifically targeting endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress – a crucial factor in secondary brain injury following TBI. ER stress is defined by the accumulation of unfolded and misfolded proteins, which research has shown to play a key role in brain cell health and the progression of injury.

By inhibiting ER stress, the new compounds aim to provide both acute and chronic management solutions for TBI, addressing a significant gap in medical treatment.

CEO highlights potential breakthrough

“We are excited to have developed this series of new and novel compounds that are focused on both acute and chronic management of ER stress mechanisms,” said Dr Henry (Hank) Chilton, CEO of TauGen and CereMark Pharma. “ER stress is a well-recognised contributor to secondary brain injury, and our work has been dedicated to creating unique compounds that address this critical mechanism. These drug candidates represent a significant step forward in providing immediate and effective management options for traumatic brain injuries, which remain a major challenge in various settings.”

Commitment to advancing TBI therapies

The patent application could advance new therapies for TBI and related conditions. By building on existing research into ER stress and its role in secondary injury, TauGen aims to establish new treatment options that could improve outcomes for people living with the after effects of traumatic brain injuries.