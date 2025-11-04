Nuclera expands into Australasia with Solve Scientific partnership

Posted: 4 November 2025 | Drug Target Review |

Cambridge-based biotech firm Nuclera has partnered with Solve Scientific Australia to expand access to its eProtein Discovery™ System across Australia and New Zealand.

Cambridge-based biotech firm, Nuclera, have announced a partnership with Solve Scientific, a provider of life science research solutions, to make Nuclera’s eProtein Discovery™ platform available to customers across Australia and New Zealand. The collaboration is part of Nuclera’s wider strategy to establish a strong presence in key Asian and Pacific markets, following earlier distribution agreements in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Middle East regions.

Asia-Pacific protein market growth

The Asia-Pacific recombinant protein market is one of the fastest-growing in the world and is projected to reach approximately $1.46 billion in revenue by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7 percent. This rapid growth reflects increasing demand for advanced tools that can accelerate and simplify protein production for drug discovery and biotechnology research.

By partnering with Solve Scientific, Nuclera aims to provide localised support, technical expertise and easier access to its technology for researchers working in drug discovery and similar fields across Australia and New Zealand.

“This partnership follows our establishment of a distribution network across APAC and the Middle East earlier this year,” said Joseph Bertelsen, Chief Commercial Officer at Nuclera. “Partnering with Solve Scientific supports our long-term goal of global expansion and further strengthens our presence in the rapidly expanding APAC market, expanding our distribution network to reach even more customers in this region.”

Accelerating protein discovery

Nuclera’s eProtein Discovery™ System is designed to dramatically reduce the time and cost involved in producing functional proteins – which is crucial in drug discovery. The system combines digital microfluidics, in situ protein detection assays and cell-free protein synthesis to automate key stages of the protein production workflow.

The technology’s ability to produce results in days rather than months gives scientists a powerful tool for advancing their research and accelerating early-stage drug development.

By streamlining construct screening, protein scale-up and purification, the eProtein Discovery™ platform allows researchers to acquire purified proteins ready for functional testing in under 48 hours. This is a significant improvement over traditional cell-based protein expression methods, which can take several months to deliver comparable results.

“We are excited to introduce Nuclera’s eProtein Discovery™ platform to ANZ researchers for accessing challenging proteins. This unique cutting-edge technology enhances efficiency and de-risks early-stage discovery,” said Shaun Brooks, Managing Director at Solve Scientific. “We look forward to working with our research community, together with Nuclera’s expertise, to demonstrate how this technology can transform drug discovery projects.”

Driving innovation in drug discovery

With this partnership, Nuclera continues to further its goal to make protein science faster, more accessible and more reliable. They’re hopeful that their collaboration with Solve Scientific will strengthen support for researchers across the region and help improve innovation in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors.