Recommended

[SURVEY] Biopharma Technology Platforms
PODCAST: ELISA assays
Download your complimentary copy of our latest digital journal
Free membership: sign up today to access all of our exclusive content
Hear from industry leaders in our upcoming webinars – reserve your place today!
ebook

Drug Target Review Synthetic Biology ebook 2022

Within this ebook are features on synthetic biology, covering synthetic biotics and their potential to treat a wide range of diseases and conditions, while another piece examines the therapeutic directions the synthetic biology field will likely take in the future.

Researchers are clearing the path for a new class of medicine – biotherapeutics called synthetic biotics, which are created by programming or engineering bacteria to metabolise or secrete well-validated targets of disease pathophysiology. In the first article, Dr Caroline Kurtz, Synlogic, discusses how synthetic biotics work and their potential applications in the treatment of a broad range of conditions including rare diseases, metabolic conditions, autoimmune diseases and inflammatory diseases.

In the second article, Dr Dan Mandell, Co-Founder and CEO of GRO Biosciences, explains how synthetic biology has served as a proving ground for integrating forward engineering principles into living cells, but is now reshaping our understanding of the limits of cell- and molecular-based medicines.

In this ebook:

  • Advancing novel biotherapeutics based on synthetic biology
    Dr Caroline Kurtz, Chief Development Officer at Synlogic
  • Synthetic biology is ready for the therapeutic limelight
    Dr Dan Mandell, Co-Founder and CEO at GRO Biosciences