Drug Target Review Synthetic Biology ebook 2022

Share this post 0

Within this ebook are features on synthetic biology, covering synthetic biotics and their potential to treat a wide range of diseases and conditions, while another piece examines the therapeutic directions the synthetic biology field will likely take in the future.

Researchers are clearing the path for a new class of medicine – biotherapeutics called synthetic biotics, which are created by programming or engineering bacteria to metabolise or secrete well-validated targets of disease pathophysiology. In the first article, Dr Caroline Kurtz, Synlogic, discusses how synthetic biotics work and their potential applications in the treatment of a broad range of conditions including rare diseases, metabolic conditions, autoimmune diseases and inflammatory diseases.

In the second article, Dr Dan Mandell, Co-Founder and CEO of GRO Biosciences, explains how synthetic biology has served as a proving ground for integrating forward engineering principles into living cells, but is now reshaping our understanding of the limits of cell- and molecular-based medicines.

In this ebook: