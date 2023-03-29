Recommended

ebook

Drug Target Review Vaccine development ebook 2023

In this ebook are articles on the future potential for mRNA therapies and combatting new variants of the SARS-CoV-2.

In this ebook, experts explore how vaccine development combats newly emerging viruses and improves efficacy and greater access to vaccines. 

The first article on vaccine development by Brad Sorenson, Providence Therapeutics, outlines exciting developments and the future potential for mRNA therapies, including improved efficacy and wider access to vaccines.

Additionally, as new variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus emerge, leading scientists Dr Oscar Bastidas and Dr Zoran Sevarac explore how their latest research identified a structured frequency domain profile in data with no discernible pattern. Their article also emphasises that it remains imperative to continue learning about this pathogen’s molecular machinery to develop the most effective therapeutic strategies.

In this ebook:

  • An approach to mRNA vaccine development in the wake of COVID-19
    Brad Sorenson, Providence Therapeutics
  • SARS-CoV-2 spike protein dihedral angle oscillations reveal favoured rotation frequencies
    Dr Oscar Bastidas and Dr Zoran Sevarac