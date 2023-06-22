Next-generation CAR T cells

Dr John Maher discusses the challenges associated with developing chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy for solid tumours.
Dr John Maher, founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Leucid Bio, responds to questions about how to overcome the challenges associated with developing chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy for solid tumours and how the clinical stage biotech company is making strides towards this goal.
This website uses cookies to enable, optimise and analyse site operations, as well as to provide personalised content and allow you to connect to social media. By clicking "I agree" you consent to the use of cookies for non-essential functions and the related processing of personal data. You can adjust your cookie and associated data processing preferences at any time via our "Cookie Settings". Please view our Cookie Policy to learn more about the use of cookies on our website.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorised as "Necessary" are stored on your browser as they are as essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. For our other types of cookies "Advertising & Targeting", "Analytics" and "Performance", these help us analyse and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these different types of cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience. You can adjust the available sliders to 'Enabled' or 'Disabled', then click 'Save and Accept'. View our Cookie Policy page.
Necessary cookies enable the core functionality of the website, including security, network management and accessibility. These cookies do not store any personal information. You may disable these by changing your browser settings, but this may affect how the website functions.
Cookie
Type
Duration
Description
cookielawinfo-checkbox-advertising-targeting
persistent
1 year
The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Advertising & Targeting".
cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
persistent
1 year
This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent WordPress Plugin. The cookie is used to remember the user consent for the cookies under the category "Analytics".
cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
persistent
1 year
This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
persistent
1 year
This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent WordPress Plugin. The cookie is used to remember the user consent for the cookies under the category "Performance".
PHPSESSID
session
1 year
This cookie is native to PHP applications. The cookie is used to store and identify a users' unique session ID for the purpose of managing user session on the website. The cookie is a session cookies and is deleted when all the browser windows are closed.
viewed_cookie_policy
persistent
1 year
The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.
zmember_logged
session
1 year
This session cookie is served by our membership/subscription system and controls whether you are able to see content which is only available to logged in users.
Advertising and targeting cookies help us provide our visitors with relevant ads and marketing campaigns.
Cookie
Type
Duration
Description
advanced_ads_browser_width
persistent
1 month
This cookie is set by Advanced Ads and measures the browser width.
advanced_ads_page_impressions
persistent
2 years
This cookie is set by Advanced Ads and measures the number of previous page impressions.
advanced_ads_pro_server_info
persistent
1 month
This cookie is set by Advanced Ads and sets geo-location, user role and user capabilities. It is used by cache busting in Advanced Ads Pro when the appropriate visitor conditions are used.
advanced_ads_pro_visitor_referrer
persistent
1 year
This cookie is set by Advanced Ads and sets the referrer URL.
bscookie
persistent
2 years
This cookie is a browser ID cookie set by LinkedIn share Buttons and ad tags.
IDE
persistent
2 years
This cookie is set by Google DoubleClick and stores information about how the user uses the website and any other advertisement before visiting the website. This is used to present users with ads that are relevant to them according to the user profile.
li_sugr
persistent
3 months
This cookie is set by LinkedIn and is used for tracking.
UserMatchHistory
persistent
1 month
This cookie is set by Linkedin and is used to track visitors on multiple websites, in order to present relevant advertisement based on the visitor's preferences.
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
persistent
5 months
This cookie is set by YouTube. Used to track the information of the embedded YouTube videos on a website.
Analytics cookies collect information about your use of the content, and in combination with previously collected information, are used to measure, understand, and report on your usage of this website.
Cookie
Type
Duration
Description
bcookie
persistent
2 years
This cookie is set by LinkedIn. The purpose of the cookie is to enable LinkedIn functionalities on the page.
GPS
persistent
30 minutes
This cookie is set by YouTube and registers a unique ID for tracking users based on their geographical location
lang
session
1 year
This cookie is set by LinkedIn and is used to store the language preferences of a user to serve up content in that stored language the next time user visit the website.
lidc
persistent
1 day
This cookie is set by LinkedIn and used for routing.
lissc
persistent
11 months
This cookie is set by LinkedIn share Buttons and ad tags.
vuid
persistent
2 years
We embed videos from our official Vimeo channel. When you press play, Vimeo will drop third party cookies to enable the video to play and to see how long a viewer has watched the video. This cookie does not track individuals.
wow.anonymousId
persistent
2 years
This cookie is set by Spotler and tracks an anonymous visitor ID.
wow.schedule
persistent
20 minutes
This cookie is set by Spotler and enables it to track the Load Balance Session Queue.
wow.session
persistent
20 minutes
This cookie is set by Spotler to track the Internet Information Services (IIS) session state.
wow.utmvalues
persistent
20 minutes
This cookie is set by Spotler and stores the UTM values for the session. UTM values are specific text strings that are appended to URLs that allow Communigator to track the URLs and the UTM values when they get clicked on.
_ga
persistent
2 years
This cookie is set by Google Analytics and is used to calculate visitor, session, campaign data and keep track of site usage for the site's analytics report. It stores information anonymously and assign a randomly generated number to identify unique visitors.
_gat
persistent
1 minute
This cookies is set by Google Universal Analytics to throttle the request rate to limit the collection of data on high traffic sites.
_gid
persistent
1 day
This cookie is set by Google Analytics and is used to store information of how visitors use a website and helps in creating an analytics report of how the website is doing. The data collected including the number visitors, the source where they have come from, and the pages visited in an anonymous form.
Performance cookies include cookies that deliver enhanced functionalities of the website, such as caching. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Cookie
Type
Duration
Description
cf_ob_info
persistent
1 minute
This cookie is set by Cloudflare content delivery network and, in conjunction with the cookie 'cf_use_ob', is used to determine whether it should continue serving “Always Online” until the cookie expires.
cf_use_ob
persistent
1 minute
This cookie is set by Cloudflare content delivery network and is used to determine whether it should continue serving “Always Online” until the cookie expires.
free_subscription_only
session
1 year
This session cookie is served by our membership/subscription system and controls which types of content you are able to access.
ls_smartpush
persistent
1 month
This cookie is set by Litespeed Server and allows the server to store settings to help improve performance of the site.
one_signal_sdk_db
persistent
Until cleared
This cookie is set by OneSignal push notifications and is used for storing user preferences in connection with their notification permission status.
YSC
session
1 year
This cookie is set by Youtube and is used to track the views of embedded videos.