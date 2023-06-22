Recommended

Next-generation CAR T cells

Dr John Maher, founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Leucid Bio, responds to questions about how to overcome the challenges associated with developing chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy for solid tumours and how the clinical stage biotech company is making strides towards this goal.