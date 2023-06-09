Recommended

article

A 3D tool for measuring intracellular lipid droplets

Tomographic phase microscopy in flow cytometry showcases its ability to accurately measure intracellular lipid droplets.

In this article from Drug Target Review, the groundbreaking utilisation of tomographic phase microscopy in flow cytometry is examined, showcasing its ability to accurately measure intracellular lipid droplets in three dimensions without the need for labelling. The researchers have successfully demonstrated the high-throughput capabilities of this label-free technique.

A team of Italian scientists from the Universities of Bologna, Campania and Naples has developed a novel approach for screening and measuring intracellular lipid droplets (LDs). The researchers also propose a novel biomedical application based on a recently developed tool, named tomographic phase microscopy in flow cytometry (TPM-FC), as outlined in Opto-Electronic Advances.1 