The role of CRISPR in microbiome engineering breakthroughs

Brought to you by Molecular Devices, this article explores applications of CRISPR in microbiome engineering and how it can overcome the bottleneck of human microbiome research.

Clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) was first discovered in the genome of marine bacteria. When faced with a viral threat, bacterial cells developed an immune response by capturing and copying DNA fragments of viruses. This allowed bacteria to recognise subsequent attacks and cleave the viral DNA to stop the viral infection. It was also discovered that the Cas enzyme was responsible for DNA cleavage. This defence mechanism was later leveraged by Doudna and Charpentier, who could target a specific DNA sequence and isolate it using the CRISPR-Cas9 system.1

Over the last decade, CRISPR-Cas9 has proven immensely valuable in drug discovery and drug manufacturing. Using a synthetic guide RNA (gRNA), scientists can target a specific DNA sequence and employ Cas9 to cut it. Subsequently, the host repair machinery tries to repair the DNA through non-homologous end joining (NHEJ), leading to random mutations that alter gene function. Using this mechanism, scientists can now silence genes to elucidate their roles in disease phenotype, which can benefit target discovery. Furthermore, scientists can also use CRISPR-Cas9 to unravel mechanisms of drug resistance by identifying the set of genes associated with immune system evasion.

Today, however, we will explore a different application of CRISPR: microbiome engineering…