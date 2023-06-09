T cells’ vital role in boosting immune responses

Please enter your email and choose a password for your account. Passwords must include at least 8 characters, a mixture of both uppercase and lowercase letters, at least one letter and number and at least one special character, e.g. ! @ # ? ]

Anti-viral immune responses

The removal of moving senescent cells in mice has been shown to restore tissue balance and increase healthy lifespan. A team at Massachusetts General Hospital, part of Mass General Brigham, US, discovered that the immune response to a virus present throughout human tissues can detect and eliminate senescent skin cells.

In a recent study,1 scientists analysed young and old human skin samples to learn more about the clearance of senescent cells in human tissue. They discovered that old skin samples contain more senescent cells than young ones, but the number does not increase as individuals age, indicating a regulating mechanism. Experiments demonstrated that killer CD4+ T cells are responsible for controlling senescent cells in the elderly. More killer CD4+ T cells in tissue samples correlated with fewer senescent cells in aged skin.

The researchers discovered that ageing skin cells produce an antigen from human cytomegalovirus, a herpesvirus that infects most humans without symptoms. This protein acts as a target for killer CD4+ T cells, which attack and control senescent cells.

“Our study has revealed that immune responses to human cytomegalovirus contribute to maintaining the balance of ageing organs,” explained senior author Dr Shawn Demehri, director of the High Risk Skin Cancer Clinic at MGH. “Most of us are infected with human cytomegalovirus, and our immune system has evolved to eliminate cells, including senescent cells, that upregulate the expression of cytomegalovirus antigens.”

These findings suggest that viruses living in our body may have a beneficial role and could be utilised in various clinical applications. “Our research enables a new therapeutic approach to eliminate ageing cells by boosting the anti-viral immune response,” said Demehri. “We are interested in utilising the immune response to cytomegalovirus as a therapy to eliminate senescent cells in diseases like cancer, fibrosis and degenerative diseases.”

Demehri suggests that this research could also advance cosmetic dermatology through the development of new treatments that rejuvenate the skin’s appearance.

Helper T cells: Th9

A new Nature Immunology study2 led by University of Pittsburgh and National Institutes of Health researchers, US, sheds light on how a rare type of helper T cell, called Th9, can drive allergic disease, suggesting new precision medicine approaches to treating allergies in patients with high levels of Th9.

“Th9 cells are kind of like the black sheep of helper T cells , ” revealed senior author Dr Daniella Schwartz, Assistant Professor of Rheumatology at Pitt’s School of Medicine. “They need a perfect storm of occurrences to pop up, and they aren’t long-lived, which makes them hard to study. The other weird thing about Th9 cells is that they remain functional without seeing their antigen.”

T cells switch on when they encounter viruses, bacteria or other pathogens, causing them to ramp up production of inflammatory proteins called cytokines, which control a suite of immune responses via the JAK-STAT signalling pathway. The main ‘on’ switch for T cells is when the T-cell receptor (TCR) recognises an antigen, a specific identifying feature of a threat. Beyond this form of activation, there is also another type of switch known as bystander activation, which does not involve the TCR.

“Bystander activation usually requires other types of dangerous signals that indicate a threat,” added Schwartz. “What’s really unusual about Th9 cells is that they can be turned on even without these dangerous signals.”

To learn more about how Th9 cells are activated in allergic responses, Schwartz and her team measured IL9, a cytokine produced by Th9 cells, in T cells from patients with atopic dermatitis, an allergic condition characterised by a dry, itchy rash, and healthy volunteers. They found that Th9 cells from the allergy patients responded to bystander activation, but not those from healthy volunteers.

“This told us that there’s some sort of checkpoint that prevents non-specific activation of Th9 cells in healthy people,” explained Schwartz. “In allergy patients, we hypothesised that the checkpoint breaks down, so you’re getting production of the cytokine even without restimulating the cells with antigen.”

In most helper T cells, when an antigen binds to a TCR, this highly specific recognition process causes DNA in the T cell’s nucleus to unwind like thread on a spool, opening up regions of DNA that encode the production of cytokines that unleash a suite of immune responses. When the threat is eliminated, there are no more antigens present to stimulate TCRs and the cells turn off. But the DNA structure remains open so that the cell is poised for a possible future encounter.

Schwartz and her team found that Th9 cells have a different type of regulation. These cells are activated by transcription factors called STAT5 and STAT6, which bind to the open region DNA around IL9 to activate the gene. Unusually, the DNA closes over time, shutting down production of IL9.

In healthy people, this opening and closing mechanism acts like a checkpoint to manage immune responses being on all the time. But when this checkpoint breaks down in people with allergies, the DNA remains open, keeping the IL9 gene switched on and driving allergic inflammation.

In a mouse model of allergic asthma driven by Th9, blocking JAK-STAT signalling with a drug called tofacitinib, which is approved for treating rheumatoid arthritis, atopic dermatitis and other inflammatory disorders, served to improve disease symptoms.

Analysing data from allergic asthma patients, the researchers found that those with higher levels of Th9 cells had greater activation of STAT5 and STAT6-related genes. This finding supports the idea that Th9 could act as a biomarker to predict patients who are likely to respond to JAK inhibitors, pointing to new approaches for allergy precision medicine.

Customising T cell-based immunotherapies to treat cancers

University of Pittsburgh researchers, US, have developed a universal receptor system that allows T cells to recognise any cell surface target, enabling highly customisable CAR T-cell and other immunotherapies for treating cancer and other diseases. The discovery could extend into solid tumours and give more patients access to the game-changing results CAR T-cell therapy has produced in certain blood cancers.

Described in a Nature Communications study,3 the new approach involves engineering T cells with receptors bearing a universal ‘SNAPtag’ that fuses with antibodies targeting different proteins. By tweaking the type or dose of these antibodies, treatments could be tailored for optimal immune responses.

The researchers showed that their SNAP approach works in two important receptors: CAR receptors, a synthetic TCR that coordinates a suite of immune responses, and SynNotch, a synthetic receptor that can be programmed to activate just about any gene. With the addition of SNAP, the possibilities for customised therapies become almost endless.

T cells have emerged as powerful guardians, orchestrating an array of immune responses with great precision.

“We showed for the first time that we can make a universal SynNotch receptor. This SNAP-SynNotch system is super programmable because you can have both designer input and designer gene output,” said senior author Dr Jason Lohmueller, Assistant Professor of Surgery and Immunology in the Division of Surgical Oncology at the Pitt School of Medicine.

“Our hope is that we can use this approach to make cell therapies and deliver genes for cancer, autoimmune disorders, organ transplantation tolerance and more.

“One of the big problems with CAR-T therapy is that you are targeting just one protein,” explained Lohmueller. “If the tumour evolves to lose that protein or downregulate it, you need to re-engineer the T cells a second time, which is a highly involved and expensive process.”

To overcome this problem, the team developed universal SNAP-CAR T cells by adding a SNAPtag enzyme to the CAR receptor. These cells are administered along with cancer-targeting antibodies that are labelled with a molecule called benzylguanine.

The SNAPtag reacts with benzylguanine, fusing the antibody to the receptor. Adding different antibodies, either simultaneously or one after another, allows the receptor to recognise different tumour features.

“What is unique about our approach is how the T cell interacts with the antibody. It’s not just binding, but fusing via covalent attachment- the strongest form of chemical bond,” added Lohmueller.

The covalent bond was also the secret ingredient for creating SNAP-SynNotch cells. When a SynNotch receptor is activated, mechanical pulling forces stretch the receptor to expose part of the protein, which is then cut to release a transcription factor that travels to the cell’s nucleus to activate expression of a chosen gene.

“We found that we needed the strength of a covalent bond to tolerate that pulling force,” explained Lohmueller. “If we just had binding between receptor and antibody, the receptor would come apart and we would not get signalling.”

The researchers showed that their universal SNAP-CAR and SNAP-SynNotch receptors could be activated in response to different targets by adding the corresponding antibodies. SNAP-CAR T cells were also able to simultaneously target multiple proteins on different types of cells, suggesting that they could help avoid cancer relapse due to variation in tumour targets or loss of those targets.

In a mouse model of cancer, treatment with SNAP-CAR T cells shrunk tumours and greatly prolonged survival, an important proof-of-concept that sets the stage to test this approach in clinical trials in partnership with Coeptis Therapeutics, which has licensed the SNAP-CAR technology.

