Drug Target Review Immuno-oncology eBook 2023
22 December 2023
Explore cutting-edge immuno-oncology insights through exclusive interviews and studies by leading experts in the field.
In this eBook, Dr Sergio Quezada from Achilles Therapeutics explores the unique nature of neoantigens, emphasising their unequal impact in cancer. Dr Roy Maute, representing Pheast Therapeutics, explores the potential of CD24 in cancer immunotherapy, offering practical insights into its application. Dr Daniel Kavanagh discusses how T cell receptors open a window for a novel cancer therapy class.
Dr Lev Becker, from the University of Chicago and Onchilles Pharma, focuses on transforming cancer treatment for maximum impact. Dr Graham Dixon, representing Mithra, introduces a new platform for developing selective CSF-1R inhibitors, promising advancements in cancer therapeutics.
In this eBook:
- Not all neoantigens are created equal
Dr Sergio Quezada, Achilles Therapeutics
- The potential of CD24 in cancer immunotherapy
Dr Roy Maute, Pheast Therapeutics
- T-cell receptors offer window to the cell for a new class of cancer therapeutics
Dr Daniel Kavanagh, WCG
- Transforming cancer treatment for greater impact
Dr Lev Becker, Onchilles Pharma