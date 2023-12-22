Drug Target Review Immuno-oncology eBook 2023

Shares 0 Share this post

Download this eBook for FREE. Explore cutting-edge immuno-oncology insights through exclusive interviews and studies by leading experts in the field.

In this eBook, Dr Sergio Quezada from Achilles Therapeutics explores the unique nature of neoantigens, emphasising their unequal impact in cancer. Dr Roy Maute, representing Pheast Therapeutics, explores the potential of CD24 in cancer immunotherapy, offering practical insights into its application. Dr Daniel Kavanagh discusses how T cell receptors open a window for a novel cancer therapy class.

Dr Lev Becker, from the University of Chicago and Onchilles Pharma, focuses on transforming cancer treatment for maximum impact. Dr Graham Dixon, representing Mithra, introduces a new platform for developing selective CSF-1R inhibitors, promising advancements in cancer therapeutics.

In this eBook: