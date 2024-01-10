Recommended

A Guide to DNA Damage Response and Innate Immunity

In this guide, we provide an overview of the DDR and innate immune pathway and describe Transcreener Assays and Assay Systems for key targets.

There is extensive crosstalk between the DNA damage response (DDR) and innate immune pathways. Both are a focus for exciting new small-molecule drug therapeutics that target cancers and autoimmune disorders. The Transcreener HTS Assay platform accelerates these efforts by providing robust and easy-to-use biochemical assays for key enzymes in the pathways. In this guide, we provide an overview of the DDR and innate immune pathways and describe assay systems for key therapeutic targets.