Blood pressure drug shows promise in ADHD symptom reduction

Posted: 26 February 2025 | Drug Target Review |

A study by the University of Surrey suggests that amlodipine, a common blood pressure medication, could be repurposed as a safer, more accessible treatment for ADHD. This offers a promising alternative to current medications and highlights the potential of drug repurposing in advancing treatment options.

A common blood pressure medication, amlodipine, is showing significant potential as a safer alternative for treating the symptoms of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), according to a recent study involving researchers from the University of Surrey. The findings, published in the journal Neuropsychopharmacology, suggest that repurposing this widely available drug could provide a much-needed new treatment option for those affected by ADHD.

ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder characterised by persistent symptoms of inattention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity. These symptoms can interfere with daily functioning and academic performance, affecting both children and adults. While stimulant medications are commonly used to manage ADHD, they can have side effects and may not be suitable for all patients. As a result, there is growing interest in exploring alternative treatments.

The research team conducted a series of experiments, initially testing five potential drugs on rats bred to exhibit ADHD-like behaviours. Notably, amlodipine was the only drug to significantly reduce hyperactivity in these animals. To validate these findings, the researchers then turned to zebrafish, a species commonly used in brain function studies due to its genetic similarity to humans. The results were consistent, with amlodipine effectively reducing both hyperactivity and impulsivity, core symptoms of ADHD, in the fish.

Crossing the blood-brain barrier

A crucial aspect of the study was the discovery that amlodipine can cross the blood-brain barrier. This means the drug can directly influence brain function, a vital characteristic for any medication targeting neurological conditions. Further investigation into the genetic data of humans revealed a remarkable link: ADHD is associated with the same calcium channels in the brain that amlodipine targets. This finding suggests a specific brain pathway that could be effectively modulated by the drug.

To further solidify their findings, the researchers analysed UK-wide patient data. This analysis revealed that individuals taking amlodipine reported fewer mood swings and reduced risk-taking behaviour, further supporting the drug’s potential as a treatment for ADHD.

Dr Matthew Parker, co-author of the study from the University of Surrey, emphasised the potential for rapid deployment of amlodipine as an ADHD treatment. “Repurposing amlodipine, a well-established blood pressure medication, offers a promising and swift pathway to address ADHD symptoms,” he stated. “Our research indicates that, due to its existing approval and safety profile, amlodipine could be rapidly redeployed as a treatment option for ADHD, potentially providing relief to patients sooner than developing new medications.”

A safer alternative to existing treatments

Current ADHD medications, while effective for many, often come with significant side effects, including appetite loss, high blood pressure, headaches, and sleep disturbances. Furthermore, there is a risk of misuse associated with some of these medications. Amlodipine, already widely used and well-tolerated for blood pressure management, could offer a safer and more accessible alternative. The study highlights the urgent need for new treatment options, as approximately 25 percent of ADHD patients do not respond well to existing medications. The potential for amlodipine to provide relief to this significant portion of the patient population is substantial. This research marks a significant step towards a potentially safer and more effective treatment for ADHD, offering hope for improved quality of life for those affected by the condition.

These findings are significant for the drug discovery field, as it highlights the potential of drug repurposing – leveraging existing, approved medications like amlodipine for new uses. Repurposing can accelerate the development of treatments, offering a faster and more cost-effective alternative to developing entirely new drugs. This approach not only shortens timelines but also provides a promising strategy for addressing unmet medical needs in conditions like ADHD.

This study was published in Neuropsychopharmacology.