$250K grant fuels development of new type 1 diabetes therapy

Posted: 26 June 2025 | Drug Target Review |

Researchers at Washington University in St. Louis have received a $250,000 grant from the Critical Path Institute’s Translational Therapeutics Accelerator (TRxA) to develop a novel CD22 bidentate therapeutic for type 1 diabetes to support formulation and new preclinical studies.

The Critical Path Institute’s® (C-Path) Translational Therapeutics Accelerator (TRxA) has awarded a $250,000 grant to a research team at Washington University in St. Louis to support the development of a novel therapeutic for type 1 diabetes (T1D). The project, led by Dr Kyle Apley focuses on a CD22 bidentate therapeutic aimed at patients at risk of developing T1D. CD22 is a regulatory molecule that prevents the overactivation of the immune system and the development of autoimmune diseases.

“We are honoured to receive this support from TRxA, which will enable us to accelerate the translation of our research into meaningful therapies for patients with type 1 diabetes,” said Dr Apley. “This grant and the drug discovery expertise at C-Path provide critical resources to push our work forward and bring us closer to improving the lives of those affected by this condition.”

A global health challenge

Type 1 diabetes is a chronic autoimmune condition that affects 8.4 million people worldwide. It requires continuous monitoring, insulin therapy and lifestyle adjustments to manage glucose levels and prevent both acute and long-term complications.

The Washington University team is developing a treatment designed not just to manage symptoms, but to intervene early in the disease process. Their CD22-targeting strategy has the potential to preserve insulin-producing beta cells and modulate the immune system, tackling some of the most pressing challenges in current T1D treatment.

Advancing from bench to bedside

The TRxA funding will support the synthesis, formulation and preclinical evaluation of the novel therapeutic, with a focus on understanding its immunological effects. This translational effort aligns with C-Path’s mission to accelerate the development of impactful therapies through investment in early-stage research.

“C-Path is committed to fostering innovative biomedical research that has real-world impact,” said TRxA Executive Director Dr Maaike Everts. “TRxA’s support for Drs Apley, Berkland and Kendall’s research highlights C-Path’s dedication to advancing novel solutions that accelerate the development of therapies that can improve medical outcomes for individuals living with T1D.”

Part of a broader mission

This award is part of C-Path’s wider initiative to drive progress in T1D treatment through its Type 1 Diabetes Consortium (T1DC). The T1DC works to secure regulatory endorsement for clinical trial simulation tools, helping streamline trial design and speed up therapeutic development for both prevention and new-onset T1D.

By supporting this innovative project, TRxA and C-Path are reaffirming their commitment to translating cutting-edge science into health outcomes – bringing new hope to millions living with type 1 diabetes.