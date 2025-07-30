ELRIG announces keynote speakers for Drug Discovery 2025 in Liverpool

30 July 2025

ELRIG (European Laboratory Research & Innovation Group) has announced the keynote speakers for Drug Discovery 2025, Europe’s premier life sciences conference, taking place at ACC Liverpool from 21–22 October 2025.

ELRIG (European Laboratory Research & Innovation Group) – a not-for-profit, volunteer-led organisation dedicated to supporting the global drug discovery community – has announced the keynote speakers for its flagship event, Drug Discovery 2025. Taking place at the ACC in Liverpool, UK, from 21–22 October 2025, the conference will be held under the theme “A Festival of Life Science”. The event will bring together scientists from industry and academia to advance human health through innovative and effective drug discovery.

Cutting-edge scientific programme

Attendees will enjoy free access to over 150 presentations across 14 scientific tracks, covering key areas such as:

Robotics and automation

Advanced models for drug discovery

Hit finding in neurodegenerative disease therapeutics

Chemical biology and omics

Translating discoveries into therapies

Sustainable drug development

Keynote speakers:

Opening keynote: Professor Heather Pinkett

Day one of the conference will open with a keynote from Professor Heather Pinkett, Associate Professor in the Department of Molecular Biosciences at Northwestern University. Her talk, titled:

“Targeting ABC Transporters: Structural Prediction and Computational Strategies Against AMR,”

will explore advances in understanding ATP-binding cassette (ABC) transporters – proteins that play a key role in antimicrobial resistance by transporting substances across cellular membranes.

Prof. Pinkett leads a research group focused on the structure, function and regulation of these transporters.

“I’m excited to engage with scientists from across academia and industry and to deliver the opening keynote at Drug Discovery 2025,” said Prof. Pinkett.

Day two keynote: Dr Dafydd Owen

On day two, Dr Dafydd Owen, Senior Scientific Director at Pfizer Medicine Design, will deliver a keynote titled:

“Drug Discovery During the Pandemic: The Discovery of PAXLOVID.”

With over 25 years of experience in medicinal chemistry, Dr Owen played a pivotal role in the rapid development of PAXLOVID, Pfizer’s oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19. He has authored more than 80 scientific publications and patents and delivered over 150 invited lectures. A former editorial board member of the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry, he now serves on the board of the Structural Genomics Consortium.

Reflecting on his upcoming presentation, Dr Owen said:

“It’s an honour to share the science behind PAXLOVID and to celebrate global innovation in drug discovery at ELRIG’s flagship event.”

Strengthening scientific partnerships

Drug Discovery 2025 is delivered in collaboration with leading scientific organisations, including:

Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening (SLAS)

British Pharmacological Society

Royal Society of Chemistry

Cancer Research Horizons

The Protein Society

Standards in Laboratory Automation (SiLA)

Alzheimer’s Research UK

ELRIG has also partnered with VisitBritain to boost international outreach and highlight the UK’s strength in life sciences.

As the proud official media partner for Drug Discovery 2025, Drug Target Review will be on the ground in Liverpool, delivering exclusive interviews, expert insights and event highlights throughout the conference.

Beyond the lectures: innovation and networking

The conference will also feature a dynamic programme of networking and innovation-focused activities, including:

200+ exhibitors showcasing new technologies

A “Breakthrough Zone” for emerging startups

A Tech Theatre featuring live product demonstrations

Career development events for early-career professionals, such as “Network Like a Boss” and “Meet & Greet” sessions

Awards celebrating innovation, rising stars and outstanding contributions to ELRIG and the wider drug discovery community

Dr Del Trezise, Chair of ELRIG and Strategy Development, Laboratory Products and Services at Sartorius, commented:

“We’re thrilled to welcome Prof Pinkett and Dr Owen to Drug Discovery 2025. With over 3,000 delegates expected, this promises to be Europe’s leading event for the drug discovery community.”

Sanj Kumar, CEO of ELRIG, added: “ELRIG’s partnership with VisitBritain underscores the importance of international collaboration in accelerating scientific and economic progress.”

Registration now open

Drug Discovery 2025 is free to attend and open to researchers, industry professionals and students.

Register now via the ELRIG website to secure your place at this unmissable event.

To register, visit: https://elrig.org/portfolio/drug-discovery-2025/