ELRIG announces keynote speakers for Drug Discovery 2025 in Liverpool
Posted: 30 July 2025 | Drug Target Review | No comments yet
ELRIG (European Laboratory Research & Innovation Group) has announced the keynote speakers for Drug Discovery 2025, Europe’s premier life sciences conference, taking place at ACC Liverpool from 21–22 October 2025.
ELRIG (European Laboratory Research & Innovation Group) – a not-for-profit, volunteer-led organisation dedicated to supporting the global drug discovery community – has announced the keynote speakers for its flagship event, Drug Discovery 2025. Taking place at the ACC in Liverpool, UK, from 21–22 October 2025, the conference will be held under the theme “A Festival of Life Science”. The event will bring together scientists from industry and academia to advance human health through innovative and effective drug discovery.
Cutting-edge scientific programme
Attendees will enjoy free access to over 150 presentations across 14 scientific tracks, covering key areas such as:
- Robotics and automation
- Advanced models for drug discovery
- Hit finding in neurodegenerative disease therapeutics
- Chemical biology and omics
- Translating discoveries into therapies
- Sustainable drug development
Keynote speakers:
AI-powered drug discovery: Accelerating the development of life-saving therapies
Opening keynote: Professor Heather Pinkett
Day one of the conference will open with a keynote from Professor Heather Pinkett, Associate Professor in the Department of Molecular Biosciences at Northwestern University. Her talk, titled:
“Targeting ABC Transporters: Structural Prediction and Computational Strategies Against AMR,”
will explore advances in understanding ATP-binding cassette (ABC) transporters – proteins that play a key role in antimicrobial resistance by transporting substances across cellular membranes.
Prof. Pinkett leads a research group focused on the structure, function and regulation of these transporters.
“I’m excited to engage with scientists from across academia and industry and to deliver the opening keynote at Drug Discovery 2025,” said Prof. Pinkett.
Day two keynote: Dr Dafydd Owen
On day two, Dr Dafydd Owen, Senior Scientific Director at Pfizer Medicine Design, will deliver a keynote titled:
“Drug Discovery During the Pandemic: The Discovery of PAXLOVID.”
With over 25 years of experience in medicinal chemistry, Dr Owen played a pivotal role in the rapid development of PAXLOVID, Pfizer’s oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19. He has authored more than 80 scientific publications and patents and delivered over 150 invited lectures. A former editorial board member of the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry, he now serves on the board of the Structural Genomics Consortium.
Reflecting on his upcoming presentation, Dr Owen said:
“It’s an honour to share the science behind PAXLOVID and to celebrate global innovation in drug discovery at ELRIG’s flagship event.”
Strengthening scientific partnerships
Drug Discovery 2025 is delivered in collaboration with leading scientific organisations, including:
- Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening (SLAS)
- British Pharmacological Society
- Royal Society of Chemistry
- Cancer Research Horizons
- The Protein Society
- Standards in Laboratory Automation (SiLA)
- Alzheimer’s Research UK
ELRIG has also partnered with VisitBritain to boost international outreach and highlight the UK’s strength in life sciences.
As the proud official media partner for Drug Discovery 2025, Drug Target Review will be on the ground in Liverpool, delivering exclusive interviews, expert insights and event highlights throughout the conference.
Beyond the lectures: innovation and networking
The conference will also feature a dynamic programme of networking and innovation-focused activities, including:
- 200+ exhibitors showcasing new technologies
- A “Breakthrough Zone” for emerging startups
- A Tech Theatre featuring live product demonstrations
- Career development events for early-career professionals, such as “Network Like a Boss” and “Meet & Greet” sessions
- Awards celebrating innovation, rising stars and outstanding contributions to ELRIG and the wider drug discovery community
Dr Del Trezise, Chair of ELRIG and Strategy Development, Laboratory Products and Services at Sartorius, commented:
“We’re thrilled to welcome Prof Pinkett and Dr Owen to Drug Discovery 2025. With over 3,000 delegates expected, this promises to be Europe’s leading event for the drug discovery community.”
Sanj Kumar, CEO of ELRIG, added: “ELRIG’s partnership with VisitBritain underscores the importance of international collaboration in accelerating scientific and economic progress.”
Registration now open
Drug Discovery 2025 is free to attend and open to researchers, industry professionals and students.
Register now via the ELRIG website to secure your place at this unmissable event.
To register, visit: https://elrig.org/portfolio/drug-discovery-2025/
Related topics
Drug Discovery, Drug Discovery Processes
Related organisations
European Laboratory Research & Innovation Group (ELRIG) UK