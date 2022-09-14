Recommended

article

Drug Target Review – Issue 3 2022

In this issue are articles on synthetically engineered bacteria to deliver therapeutics, how single-molecule fluorescence resonance energy transfer was used to image GPCRs and a new assay to identify coronavirus drugs. Also included are pieces on vaccine development, monoclonal antibodies and neuroscience.

Included in this issue: 

  • SYNTHETIC BIOLOGY 
    Synthetic biology is ready for the therapeutic limelight
    Dr Dan Mandell, GRO Biosciences
  • TARGETS
    Insights into GPCRs via innovative imaging
    Dr Jonathan Javitch, Columbia University
  • ANTIBODIES
    T-cell redirecting bispecific antibodies: the next era of immune-based therapies for multiple myeloma?
    Dr Edmond Chan, Janssen
  • COVID-19
    In search of COVID-19 antibodies
    Ria Kakkad, Drug Target Review
  • ASSAYS
    Building a powerful portfolio of sepsis biomarker signatures for therapeutic clinical trials
    Dr Rolland Carlson and Dr Richard Brandon, Immunexpress
  • VACCINE DEVELOPMENT
    Advancing vaccines with extracellular vesicles
    Dr Christopher Locher, Versatope Therapeutics
  • NEUROSCIENCE
    Right model, right complexity: using in vitro human disease cell models in drug discovery
    Dr Beth Hoffman, Origami Therapeutics