Article

Building a powerful portfolio of sepsis biomarker signatures for therapeutic clinical trials

In this Q&A, Immunexpress Chief Executive Officer Dr Rolland Carlson and Chief Scientific Officer Dr Richard Brandon discuss key aspects for molecular diagnostic discovery and development platforms, including how to best leverage microarray and next-generation sequencing (NGS) tools.

Can you tell us about your approach to discovering biomarker signatures?

Biomarker signatures can enable clinical care teams to diagnose diseases accurately and quickly, provide tailored treatments to patients at the right time and in some cases, do both at a lower cost to patients and hospitals.

Rather than a targeted search using annotated biological pathways, we elucidate biomarker signatures that can be weighted combinations of the abundances of several biomarkers, or ratios of those abundances.

The underlying concept for our clinical diagnostic platform is measurement of the patient’s immune response using blood. Blood facilitates the circulation of immune cells and white blood cells represent what is happening in the rest of the body with respect to the condition and infection status. White blood cells contain large amounts of RNA – a measurable genetic material that can represent a snapshot of the immune conversation or status.