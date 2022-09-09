Building a powerful portfolio of sepsis biomarker signatures for therapeutic clinical trials

Please enter your email and choose a password for your account. Passwords must include at least 8 characters, a mixture of both uppercase and lowercase letters, at least one letter and number and at least one special character, e.g. ! @ # ? ]

Please select whether you would like to receive Drug Target Review journal in printed and/or digital form, and choose which types of email communication you would like to receive.

Country - select country - Afghanistan Aland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Asia/Pacific Region Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Europe Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Not selected Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Minor Outlying Islands United States of America Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

Country - select country - Afghanistan Aland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Asia/Pacific Region Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Europe Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Not selected Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Minor Outlying Islands United States of America Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

We use microarray and NGS tools to measure gene expression in white blood cells in peripheral blood samples from patients. The power of microarrays and NGS tools is multiplex – the abundances of thousands of transcripts, 30,000 or 40,000 on a microarray, as well as the abundances of distinct transcripts from each gene, can be quantitatively measured in the same sample. Having tens of thousands of variables in an experiment presents a high possibility of coming to the wrong conclusion as there is a high risk of false discovery. The key to overcoming this challenge and drawing robust conclusions is ensuring the experiment is well designed to start with, having the right team and using appropriate statistical tools.

What are key experimental design considerations for a biomarker signature discovery campaign?

Selection of patient samples in line with how the test will be used in clinical practice

One novel aspect of our approach to biomarker signature discovery was the use of ratios of biomarkers”

For sepsis, high value clinical utility is associated with distinguishing between life-threatening sepsis and a less urgent condition known as systemic inflammatory response syndrome (SIRS), which is infection negative. In emergency room and intensive care unit settings, acutely ill patients present with signs of systemic immune response, which can either be sepsis or SIRS. These patients are heterogenous with respect to age, gender, comorbidities and genetics, among other parameters. Consequently, it is not enough to merely use as many clinical samples as possible when designing a biomarker signature discovery experiment. Rather, it must use as many clinical samples as possible but only confirmed sepsis and SIRS samples and they must be representative of a wide range of patient backgrounds. We were fortunate to ink a collaboration with the Molecular Diagnosis and Risk Stratification of Sepsis (MARS) Consortium – a multicentre project aimed at developing and validating new technologies for early diagnosis and prognosis of sepsis. Through this collaboration, we gained access to the largest bank of sepsis samples preserved for RNA assessment in the world. Importantly, these samples were well annotated with respect to whether the patient had either sepsis or SIRS. For our signature discovery, we only used those patient samples with confirmed sepsis or SIRS and then validated our signatures at a later stage using a broader patient population.

Use of a cloud because some of the computing power required is very intense, particularly when discovering biomarker signatures

One novel aspect of our approach to biomarker signature discovery was the use of ratios of biomarkers. We searched for the best ratios where one biomarker was upregulated and the other downregulated in the condition to be diagnosed. For example, in our SeptiCyte RAPID® assay, PLAC8 is upregulated and PLA2G7 is downregulated in sepsis compared to SIRS. It is the differential between the two biomarkers that provides diagnostic power – considering the different number of pairs of biomarkers across the human genome, it is immense. To whittle that down to those most relevant to your hypothesis or question requires a large computing capacity. We used a computing cloud to achieve this. Prior to using this approach, most other researchers were looking for a single biomarker; we were looking at combinations and ratios of biomarkers that correlated with the condition.

Can you tell us about the depth and breadth of your biomarker signature database?

We have a portfolio of biomarker signatures we have looked at from a host response perspective. We are not a sepsis-only company. Our discovery approach, platform and intellectual property extends to numerous different serious infectious diseases. The portfolio comprises hundreds of biomarker signatures for multiple infectious conditions where a clinician would have difficulty with a diagnosis as patients present with similar clinical signs.

Our primary focus has been developing a novel and high-performing test for sepsis diagnosis owing to the large unmet need – sepsis accounts for the highest in-patient costs and deaths. SeptiCyte RAPID is clinically validated and as of late last year, received 510(k) US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance indicated as an aid in the diagnosis of sepsis in adults. The assay is agnostic to the infectious agent and indicates a probability of sepsis irrespective of the causative infectious agent, be it bacterial, viral, fungal or protozoal. We are moving forward with commercialisation, while also pursuing FDA clearance for use in broader patient populations. One next-generation test, SeptiCyte RAPID+, can also distinguish between sepsis caused by a bacterium versus a virus. Results will therefore enable clinicians to selectively administer antibiotics to patients with a bacterial sepsis versus those with viral sepsis.

There is a fair amount of information known about the biology of PLA2G7, one of the biomarkers used in our lead test. It is an inhibitor of Platelet Activating Factor (PAF) and its downregulation in the early stages of infection leads to an increased likelihood of thrombosis. There has been a clinical trial in administering the encoded recombinant protein to patients with sepsis to try and reduce the proinflammatory and pro-thrombotic effects of PAF. However, strong results in animal models did not translate to the human clinical trial; the trial was halted early because treated patients did not show clinical benefit. Despite these results, there is likely still potential for the use of recombinant PLA2G7 in the treatment of sepsis. SeptiCyte RAPID may benefit future clinical trials in the following two ways:

identifying which patients have sepsis deciding when to give that therapy.

In this instance, the timing of intervention is important because it has been shown that in the later stages of sepsis, patients have an increased propensity to bleed rather than clot and administration of PLA2G7 at this time would be contraindicated.

The power of microarrays and NGS tools is multiplex”

However, not much is known about the biological role of PLAC8. Most of what is known relates to expression in particular types of cancers and its role in immunosuppression. We do know that it is a protein expressed strongly in a cellular sub-compartment involved in killing infectious organisms. Therefore, PLAC8 could be a good drug target to modulate, increase or decrease depending on the stage of sepsis to help a patient overcome an infection.

Beyond clinical diagnosis, how do you see the biomarker signatures being useful for clinical trials and drug discovery?

Almost all clinical trials for sepsis therapeutics have failed. This is because, by several estimates, upwards of 50 percent of patients enrolled in such clinical trials do not have sepsis. That is an issue of patient inclusion. Unless you include patients in a clinical trial that actually have the condition to be treated, it is very likely the results will be equivocal. Point two, sepsis is a very dynamic condition from an immunological perspective. For example, patients can quickly change from thrombosis to bleeding or immunostimulated to immunosuppressed. Thus, knowing when to administer the specific drug target is critical. It is key to select and screen patients who are more likely to exhibit a safe and efficacious response to an experimental treatment. That is, select the right treatment for the right patient at the right time.

We believe our sepsis biomarkers could be useful in addressing the timing and selection of the right patients for sepsis therapy trials. Indeed, many of our biomarkers have roles in biological pathways for responding to infection. However, many do not and these could have similar – if not higher – clinical utility. Studies are currently underway and we welcome the opportunity to work with companies advancing sepsis treatments and methods of managing the clinical care of septic patients.