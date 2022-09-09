Targeting tau – chasing a treatment for Alzheimer’s

Please enter your email and choose a password for your account. Passwords must include at least 8 characters, a mixture of both uppercase and lowercase letters, at least one letter and number and at least one special character, e.g. ! @ # ? ]

Research on tau

Before researchers can effectively target this protein, certain aspects of it must be understood. One recent study from Flinders University, Australia, revealed how the tau protein is involved in normal learning processes in the healthy brain – potentially providing a focal point for future drug therapies.3

Using proximity labelling, the researchers aimed to identify all proteins that tau comes into contact with in the brain, labelling and identifying the interacting proteins as they went. From this, they found that while tau binds to proteins supporting brain cell structure, it also interacts with proteins that control vesicles and cell surface receptors for neurotransmitters, both necessary for learning and memory.

Changes to synapses underlie the processes involved in formation and retention of memory; when memories form, the number of neurotransmitter receptors increase in synapses. The scientists identified one enzyme named N-maleimide sensitive factor (NSF) that critically controls neurotransmitter sensors and revealed that this enzyme is inhibited by tau, particularly in Alzheimer’s.

After identifying NSF as a new partner of tau, the team focused on how the latter specifically contributes to processes involving receptors for the neurotransmitter glutamate, using high‑powered microscopic techniques and memory testing in mice.

Working with colleagues from Macquarie University to confirm how tau impacted NSF in cultured brain cells, the researchers saw that NSF was uncontrolled in cells lacking the tau protein, leading to abnormal behaviour of glutamate receptors.

By removing and reintroducing the tau protein in brain cells, the researchers were able to attribute changes in the receptors’ behaviour to changes in tau, which they say may become focal points for future drug therapies.

Understanding tau in Alzheimer’s

…tau is one of the main targets for Alzheimer’s disease and finding new ways to target this protein could aid in the development of new treatments”

Researchers are also focused on how to understand the ways that tau acts in relation to Alzheimer’s. Knowing how and why tau tangles can form could help to reveal potential treatments that target this process. One team from the École polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Switzerland identified some key mechanisms underlying the formation of tau tangles.4

The researchers looked at cell vulnerability early on in neurodegeneration, when neurons disconnect from each other. According to the team, if it is possible to stop or slow down the earliest disconnection of neurons, it may be possible to slow down the subsequent steps that happen as neurons start to degenerate. The team engineered Drosophila (fruit fly) adults to express human tau and found that flies expressing human tau had a shorter lifespan than controls. They also showed a substantial loss of synapses and the neurons’ axons also shrank and retracted. When the axon was retracted, the neurons were no longer part of a functional circuit. Intervening in these very early stages could therefore provide an effective way to combat Alzheimer’s, before neurons start dying.

Another team from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden used three-dimensional (3D) imaging technology to comprehensively characterise a part of the brain that shows what may be the earliest accumulation of tau protein.5 The results could aid in more precise neuropathological diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease at an early stage.

The team used a state-of-the-art volume immuno-imaging technology, in combination with light sheet microscopy, to investigate a human brainstem nucleus called locus coeruleus, a key hub in the mammalian brain. Locus coeruleus is a small and rod-shaped brain nucleus, which is very difficult to comprehensively study with traditional two-dimensional (2D) imaging techniques.

Using 3D imaging of human postmortem tissue, the study revealed a complex and previously undescribed cellular form of tau pathology in this brain region already in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease. It showed that gradual dendritic atrophy is the first morphological sign of the degeneration of tau-bearing locus coeruleus neurons, even preceding axonal lesion. Dendrites are crucial nerve fibres through which the neurons communicate and dendritic degeneration leads to functional deficits like hyperactivation of neurons. This may contribute to several symptoms that precede the onset of Alzheimer’s disease, like sleep disturbances, anxiety and depression, which are consistent with locus coeruleus dysfunction.

Analysis in 3D revealed a non-random distribution of tau-bearing locus coeruleus neurons with a clustering tendency. The researchers also found that the dendrites of adjacent, clustered tau‑bearing neurons often showed dendro-dendritic contacts. This is in line with the theory that pathological tau may spread via neuronal processes from one neuron to the other, which was suggested by previous in vitro studies and animal experiments. Moreover, the researchers demonstrated that tau pathology is more prominent in a part of the locus coeruleus that projects to forebrain regions that are heavily affected in Alzheimer’s disease.

According to the researchers, these results may represent a distinct advance in the understanding of how brain cell architecture may have an impact on the development and spreading of pathological tau protein.

Targeting tau

In another study from Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology (OIST), Japan, researchers showed how excess tau impairs signalling between neurons in the brains of mice.6 According to the scientists, this could open new pathways for treating the symptoms and even halting the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. The researchers from this study highlight that many scientists focus on the impact of visible neurofibrillary tangles that are a hallmark of Alzheimer’s, but that it is the invisible levels of soluble tau that correlate most closely with cognitive decline.

Using mice, the research team injected soluble tau into the presynaptic terminal at the calyx of Held – the largest synapse in mammalian brains. They found that electrical signals generated in the postsynaptic neuron dramatically decreased. The scientists then fluorescently labelled tau and microtubules and saw that the injected tau caused new assembly of many microtubules in the presynaptic terminal. However, when they injected a mutant tau protein instead that lacked the binding site necessary to assemble microtubules, there was no effect on synaptic transmission. This indicated that the decrease in synaptic signalling was linked to these newly assembled microtubules.

A second clue was that elevated tau only decreased the transmission of high‑frequency signals, while low‑frequency transmission remained unchanged. High‑frequency signals are typically involved in cognition and movement control. The researchers suspected that such a selective impact on high-frequency transmission might be due to a block on vesicle recycling, a vital process for the release of neurotransmitters across the synapse as synaptic vesicles must fuse with the presynaptic terminal membrane in a process called exocytosis. These vesicles are then reformed by endocytosis and refilled with neurotransmitter to be reused. If any of the steps in vesicle recycling are blocked, it quickly weakens high-frequency signals, which require the exocytosis of many vesicles.

The scientists found that high levels of soluble tau primarily impaired endocytosis. The lack of reformed vesicles impaired recycling and eventually slowed down exocytosis as a secondary effect. Importantly, the researchers found that a drug called nocodazole, which blocks new microtubule assembly, prevented injected tau from impairing endocytosis.

The next step for the researchers was to figure out exactly how an excess of microtubules caused a block of endocytosis. While searching for a link between microtubules and endocytosis, the team realised that dynamin, a large protein that cuts off vesicles from the surface membrane at the final step of endocytosis, was discovered as a protein that binds to microtubules, although little is known about the binding site.

When they fluorescently labelled tau, microtubules and dynamin, they found that presynaptic terminals that had been injected with tau showed an increase of bound dynamin, preventing the protein from carrying out its role in endocytosis.

Finally, they created many peptides with matching sequences of amino acids to parts of the dynamin protein, to see if any of them could prevent this protein from binding to the microtubules and therefore rescue the signalling defects caused by tau protein. When one of these peptides, called PHDP5, was injected along with tau, endocytosis and synaptic transmission remained close to a normal level.

Moving forward, the researchers plan to test this peptide in Alzheimer mouse models that have increased levels of soluble tau. These mice lose their ability to learn and form new memories around six to eight months old and the team hope that the peptide can prevent or reverse this memory impairment.

About the author Victoria Rees is Editor of Drug Target Review.

References