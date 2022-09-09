Right model, right complexity: using in vitro human disease cell models in drug discovery

Please enter your email and choose a password for your account. Passwords must include at least 8 characters, a mixture of both uppercase and lowercase letters, at least one letter and number and at least one special character, e.g. ! @ # ? ]

The promising use of human cells in drug discovery

In the case of brain-related and neurodegenerative disease, successfully obtaining sufficient quantities of high‑quality brain and nerve tissue can be much more challenging.6 A broad number of brain cell types can be isolated and cultured from neurosurgical specimens.7

Access to the human brain cells is highly limited both in the number of cells and in the number of individual patients represented. Both limitations present severe challenges for a drug discovery campaign in which thousands of compounds may need to be tested over many months. Relatively recent technologies have enabled the ability to generate embryonic stem cells (ESCs) and induced-pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) which can be cultured and expanded nearly infinitely. Furthermore, iPSCs can be generated from easily accessed blood cells or skin fibroblasts from thousands of individuals. As this field has matured, protocols and culture media have been developed to create nearly all cell types in the human body, thus overcoming the challenges of cell numbers, numbers of patients and available cell types and enabling the possibility of conducting “clinical trials in a dish”.

Harnessing iPSC-derived neurons – advantages and challenges

In comparison to ESCs, iPSCs are far easier to generate, scale and manipulate than ESCs as they can be derived from fibroblasts. Creating and qualifying iPSCs in a consistent manner, however, is an expensive, laborious and time-consuming process. The ability to access qualified iPSCs from external sources or outsource the generation of iPSCs through experienced vendors greatly accelerates the drug testing process and reduces the overall cost. It should be noted that not all iPSCs can be differentiated into all cell types, so some degree of screening to select the appropriate iPSCs may be required.

There are several considerations in designing a strategy for generating successful iPSC-derived human disease models. First, it is important to compare disease to unaffected cells, taking care to match gender, method of generating the iPSCs, differentiation protocol and culture conditions including plating density of cells. The longer the differentiation process and experimental protocol, the more opportunity for “identical” cultures to diverge and produce inconsistent results, especially between different operators. For this reason, achieving a reliable, standardised and scalable iPSC cell model would promote greater consistency, especially when comparing results conducted over the course of a drug discovery campaign. One of the keys is to generate a large bank of partially differentiated neurons that can be plated and cultured for less time before compound testing. The ability to use cells from the same bank provides more reproducible results.

Secondly, one of the potential confounds in using patient- versus unaffected-derived cells is the difference in the genetic background between the individuals, even if they are family members. To overcome this challenge and to ensure that truly disease-related phenotypes are examined, it is critical to use multiple patient and unaffected iPSC lines to identify common disease‑related phenotypes and determine which differences are statistically different and sufficiently robust to support drug testing.

This second concern can be overcome for genetic diseases by using isogenic pairs of iPSCs in which a disease-causing mutation has been introduced into an unaffected iPSC or disease-causing mutation has been repaired to eliminate the mutation, making it an unaffected iPSC. Isogenic pairs effectively have an identical genetic background, although it must be confirmed that no other genomic changes have occurred as a result of the gene editing. Using isogenic pairs means that any differences observed between the two cell types can be directly attributed to the disease-relevant mutation. This provides confidence in identifying disease phenotypes and determining whether potential drug candidates modify these phenotypes.

Taking these first two considerations into account, Origami has turned to testing human iPSC-derived glutamatergic neurons to model HD in vitro. A 50 cysteine‑adenine‑guanine (CAG) trinucleotide repeat expansion has been introduced into the huntingtin gene (HTT) of an unaffected iPSC. Each iPSC of the isogenic pair has been reprogrammed to glutamatergic neurons to create a bank of frozen, partially differentiated neurons. Upon thawing, these neurons continue to differentiate, reaching functional maturity by 11 days in culture. These cells are amenable to several studies, whether low- or high‑throughput. The cells are reproducibly greater than 90 percent glutamatergic and have been consistent batch to batch, allowing consistent experiments.

There are considerable efforts to develop more physiologically relevant models using iPSCs”

It has been noted that iPSC-derived neurons are characteristically embryonic or neonatal, even when cultured for months in vitro. This raises the third consideration in modelling adult-onset diseases, such as Huntington’s disease (HD), as to whether the neurons in culture are sufficiently adult‑like to exhibit robust disease phenotypes. An alternative to iPSC‑derived neurons is the direct conversion of patient-derived fibroblasts to neurons.8 These neurons maintain the adult epigenetic markers of the original HD fibroblasts and recapitulate age-associated phenotypes including mutant huntingtin aggregates, a hallmark pathology of the HD. Since each fibroblast is converted into a single neuron in this process, the number of compounds that can be tested from the same donor fibroblasts is considerably more limited compared to iPSC-derived neurons.

To build a working human disease model, the use of three to five pairs each of patient-derived iPSCs, isogenic iPSC pairs and neurons directly converted from patient-derived fibroblasts is recommended. This number of individuals and the combination of models taken together should provide confidence in the combined human disease model. The different models can be matched to the stage of the drug discovery programme. Isogenic pairs can be used for screening larger numbers of drug candidates. The unmanipulated iPSCs confirm that phenotypes observed in the isogenic pairs are not due to genetic manipulations. Lastly, the neurons derived from fibroblasts should be used when there are fewer compounds to test since the numbers of these neurons will be relatively limited.

Choosing the right cell model for in vitro drug discovery

There are considerable efforts to develop more physiologically relevant models using iPSCs in three-dimensional (3D) cultures such as spheroids and organoids, use of multiple cell types in both 2D and 3D cultures, organs-on-a-chip, regulation of culture conditions and culture media exchange. These are very elegant and several of these technologies may lend themselves to high-throughput screening.

Typically, the candidate selection process will include a hierarchical “toolbox” of models and assays. In drug discovery, the choice and complexity of models should be driven by the question being asked. In other words, “fit for purpose” depending on the value of the assay, ease of use, robustness and reproducibility. To be both cost and time efficient, it is critical to select the models that can deliver suitable quality and quantity of results to identify the potential “winners” in a candidate screen.

Future outlook and considerations

In comparison to ESCs, iPSCs are far easier to generate, scale and manipulate”

In order to realise the promise of using human patient-derived cells in drug discovery, it will be important to generate and have expanded access to an increased number of iPSC lines, both natural and isogenic pairs to build human disease models. Examination of multiple parameters rather than a single readout will be critical to a deep understanding of disease biology. Application of machine learning and careful data analytics will be key. Of course, it will be necessary to evaluate whether these efforts result in better translation to successful outcomes in clinical trials.

Diseases often affect multiple cell types, so multiple cell types should be tested including blood cells for potential blood‑based biomarkers. This is particularly true for genetically driven diseases. The use of iPSCs enables the evaluation of multiple cell types from the same individuals, providing an understanding of how different organs may respond differently to the same drug. In addition to understanding efficacy, side effect or toxicities may be discovered in human cells that are not apparent in animal disease models or toxicology species.

Ultimately, the hope and promise are that implementation of human disease models will enable the development of impactful, transformational new therapeutics.

About the author Dr Beth Hoffman is CEO at Origami Therapeutics and is creating a new approach to drug discovery for neurodegenerative diseases, leveraging her experience from 20 years of central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery and from discovering transformational therapies for cystic fibrosis (CF) that modulate CFTR conformation. Prior to Origami, she was a Research & Development executive at Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Amgen and Eli Lilly. She has made major contributions to more than 30 programmes that have advanced to clinical trial in neurology, pain and psychiatry and to four marketed drugs for CF. Beth received a PhD in Cell Biology from Johns Hopkins University. She serves on the Board of Directors for Biofrontera Inc. (BFRI), the Scientific Advisory Board for the Tau Consortium and the National Board of Trustees for the Huntington’s Disease Society of America (HDSA).

