Digital Journal

Drug Target Review – Issue 4 2022

A new Drug Target Review issue is now ready to download! This issue features articles which explore how artificial intelligence can enhance screening and ways to find new hits through simultaneous orthogonal screens. Also included are articles on CRISPR, immuno-oncology and RSV vaccines.

Included in this issue:

  • SCREENING
    Artificial intelligence-aided screening could boost speed of new drug discovery
    Dr Ozlem Ozmen Garibay and Aida Tayebi, University of Central Florida
  • HIT-TO-LEAD
    Rapidly transitioning from in silico hits to leads on ‘undruggable’ pain targets
    Dr David Siderovski and Percy Selasi Agogo-Mawuli, University of North Texas Health Science Center
  • CRISPR
    On the CRISPR horizon: democratising access to genome‑editing technologies
    Dr Douglas Ross-Thriepland and Dr David Walter, AstraZeneca-CRUK Functional Genomics Centre
  • IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY
    How to block trogocytosis and improve CAR T-cell therapy
    Dr Serge Fuchs, University of Pennsylvania
  • VACCINE DEVELOPMENT
    Progress towards an RSV vaccine
    Dr Christy Comeaux, Janssen
  • CELL AND GENE THERAPY
    Silencing the messenger in elevated lipoprotein(a)
    Dr Giles Campion, Silence Therapeutics