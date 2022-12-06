Drug Target Review Cell and Gene Therapy Supplement 2022

Share this post 0

This supplement focuses on how cell and gene therapy can target diseases such as cancer and reduce elevated lipoprotein(a).

This supplement focuses on how cell and gene therapy can target diseases such as cancer and reduce elevated lipoprotein(a).

In the first article, Dr Giles Campion, Silence Therapeutics, explores the company’s approach to developing an investigational siRNA therapy designed to reduce cardiovascular risk in people with elevated lipoprotein(a). The article covers siRNAs and their mechanism of action, the association of Lp(a) with cardiovascular disease, and the potential of an investigational siRNA therapy to address a major need among patients at risk of cardiovascular disease.

In our second piece, Dr Brian Shy, University of California, San Francisco, describes a new strategy that strengthens T cells when fighting tumours. In the Q&A, Shy argues genomic innovations on T cells could open avenues that combat the difficulties faced when developing highly effective and precisely targeted immunotherapies.

This supplement includes: