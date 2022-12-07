Drug Target Review Immuno-oncology ebook 2022

In this ebook are articles on immune checkpoint inhibitors and enhancing CAR T-cell therapies.

This in-depth focus features an article from Dr Bryan Oronsky and Dr Tony Reid, EpicentRx, where they explain how an oncolytic virus developed by the company transforms growth factor–beta to ‘heat up’ tumours and sensitise them to immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICI). One of the greatest challenges – and greatest opportunities – in oncology is how to make ICIs, often described as therapies that remove the brakes on the immune system, work for all patients, rather than a select few.

In a second piece, Dr Serge Fuchs, University of Pennsylvania, answers questions about a study that revealed how it is possible to block trogocytosis, which could enhance CAR T-cell therapies. The researchers uncovered a detailed mechanism that tumours utilise to evade both the immune system

and cancer therapies that leverage its power, such as genetically engineered (CAR) T cells.

