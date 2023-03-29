Recommended

Digital Journal

Drug Target Review – Issue 1 2023

A new Drug Target Review is now ready to download! This issue features articles which explore antibodies, vaccines and assays.

This Drug Target Review issue provides you with a comprehensive view of the latest research and development shaping the future of drug discovery, covering cutting-edge technologies and breakthroughs that have the potential to revolutionise the field. From exploring new ways to reduce the number of animals used in scientific experiments, to developing more efficient and effective therapeutic antibodies and cell lines for drug discovery, this magazine is an essential resource for staying up to date on the latest trends and discoveries in the field of drug development.

Included in this issue:

  • VACCINE DEVELOPMENT
    An approach to mRNA vaccine development in the wake of COVID-19
    Brad Sorenson, Providence Therapeutics
  • ANTIBODIES
    Addressing the grand challenge of global access to vaccines
    Dr Tracy Saveria, Dr James Roberts and Brian Finrow, Lumen Bioscience
  • CELL LINE DEVELOPMENT
    Key considerations before commencing cell line development
    Dr Alison Porter
  • ASSAYS
    De-risking drug in multiplex assays before progressing to clinical trials
    Sheraz Gul, Fraunhofer Institute
  • LAB AUTOMATION
    The future of lab automation: streamlining drug research
    Ria Kakkad and Izzy Wood, Drug Target Review