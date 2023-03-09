Recommended

SARS-CoV-2 spike protein dihedral angle oscillations reveal favoured rotation frequencies

As new variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus emerge, leading scientists Dr Oscar Bastidas and Dr Zoran Sevarac explore how their latest research identified a structured frequency domain profile in data with no discernible pattern. Their article also emphasises that it remains imperative to continue learning about this pathogen’s molecular machinery to develop the most effective therapeutic strategies.

COVID-19 continues to be a worldwide health hazard and pandemic. With new variants continuing to surface and spread, characterising viral proteins that are crucial to the infection process continues to be a pressing research topic.

Our research efforts seek to characterise, more thoroughly, the SARS‑CoV-2 spike (S) protein, which is a key player in the infection process of host epithelial cells.

In our recent study, we assessed molecular dynamics data chronicling the time-dependent behaviour of phi and psi dihedral angles for each residue in each chain of the S protein, to see if there were any defining characteristics….