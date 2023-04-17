ebook: Never Miss A Hit – Unleash Your Drug Discovery With A Label-Free Playlist

Get ready to dive into the cutting-edge world of hit-to-lead drug discovery. Look no further than our latest FREE ebook, which delves into label-free HTL technologies. Featuring the latest research from leading academics and pharmaceutical companies, including GlaxoSmithKline, Rosalind Franklin Institute and Francis Crick Institute.

This ebook deep dives into adoption and optimization of label-free hit-to-lead (HTL) technologies, including advanced surface plasmon resonance (SPR) applications for hit identification and validation.

Featured within this ebook are in-depth application notes as well as the latest research from leading academics and pharmaceutical companies, including:

Anders Bach, Associate Professor at the Department of Drug Design and Pharmacology at the University of Copenhagen

Researchers from the Francis Crick Institute and GlaxoSmithKline , Dr Andrew Powell, Dr Jacob Bush, Dr Katrin Rittinger, Dr David House and Dr Simon Boulton

Dr Samuel Liver Manager of the High-Throughput Molecular Discovery Laboratory at the Rosalind Franklin Institute

This ebook examines some of the key topics surrounding label-free HTL technologies, including the below and many more:

Antibody library screening: high-throughput strategies

Emma Cummins and Ismael Samudio, Centre for Drug Research and Development, Canada and Gregorio Aversa, Abimmune Technologies, Inc

Determining the benefits of kinetic assays over end-point assays

Stuart Knowling and Bob Dass, Sartorius

Label-free technologies for monitoring drug interactions

Kristy McKeating and Jean-François Masson, Université de Montréal and Centre for Self-Assembled Chemical Structures (CSACS)

This ebook is supported by Sartorius.