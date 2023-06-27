Drug Target Review Screening eBook 2023

Shares 0 Share this post

In this eBook, uncover the transformative potential of AI/ML in single-cell technologies and gain insights into disease progression.

In this eBook, uncover the transformative potential of AI/ML in single-cell technologies and gain insights into disease progression.

Features an exclusive interview with Cellarity’s CEO Fabrice Chouraqui about applying artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to evolving single-cell technologies.

Additionally, you can gain valuable insights from an article focusing on a cutting-edge 3D tool designed for measuring intracellular lipid droplets. Researchers have successfully demonstrated the innovative use of a label-free technique called tomographic phase microscopy in flow cytometry, enabling high-throughput measurement of intracellular lipid droplets in three dimensions.

In this eBook: